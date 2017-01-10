36°

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $339,000

You will feel right at home when you step inside this stunning low set brick home in family friendly Frenchville. Perfect for a couple or small family starting out...

Amazing and Affordable Unit Living At Its Very Finest!

2/17 Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

You will absolutely love this brilliant 3 Bedroom Unit , perfectly positioned in beautiful Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens - amazing "Resort Style" Living . Cool...

Escape to Byfield!

106 Yaxleys Road, Byfield 4703

1 1 3 Aucton

Auction Location: On-Site. 25 acres located in Byfield surrounded by rainforest and bushland with a one-bedroom lodge in need of renovations, and a...

Spacious Lammermoor home with all the Extras!

19 Red Emporer Way, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 4 $475,000

Enjoy 714m2 of superb family living in this beautiful Lammermoor Home! Only 6 years young and boasting a long list of very attractive features, this home has been...

Stunning Views/Low-set Brick with 3 Living Areas/Shed/ 1 Acre- $499,000

96 Perrott Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

What as Amazing Acreage Lifestyle property in Olive Estate showcasing sensational panoramic views , wonderful freedom, wide open spaces , tranquility and privacy ...

Stunning Family Home, Showcasing Amazing Resort Style Living for Just One Lucky Family

23 Connemara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $525,000

You will absolutely love this Amazing Resort Lifestyle Home beautifully positioned on an elevated 1046m2 within walking distance to the Uni and Heights College. ...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Country Style Living On Just Under an Acre - 10 Minutes to Town

71 Belmont Road, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $409,000

This low maintenance brick and tile 4 bedroom home is located on 3,787m2 and just 10 minutes to major North side Shopping. Your home includes -4 bedrooms, office...

Magnificent Family Home!
$580,000

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703 ...

Colonial Charm
Auction on Site...

24 Hardacre Street, Wandal 4700

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do
$239,000

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

Convenient and Central Location
Auction on Site...

1 Snelling Street, Park Avenue 4701 ...

ENDLESS POTENTIAL!
$199,000

29 Elizabeth Street, Allenstown 4700 ...

Affordable Unit Living
$179,000

5/3 Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens...

Green Army Participant Emerald Grassroots environmental action programme Support local environment and heritage area 22 contracts starting end of January 2017 Manpower is looking for young Australians aged 17 - 24 years who are interested in protecting their local environment. The Green Army is an Australian Government initiative that helps connect ...

LD TRAINING Mining - Civil - Heavy Vehicle Nationally Recognised Courses Confined Space ..................................... 11th &amp; 25th Jan Working at Heights ............................ 18th Jan &amp; 1st Feb Forklift Course (HRW) ............................. 23rd - 25th Jan Forklift Course (HRW) ............................. 15th - 17th Feb Forklift Course (HRW) ......................... 15th - 17th March Forklift Course (HRW) ................................ 5th - 7th April Forklift Course (HRW) .............................17th - 19th ...

Lennon Training Nationally Recognised Training Our office will be closed 4pm Friday 23 December and will open Monday 09 January. In Emerald: GI Surface.......................................... Tuesday &amp; Wednesday GI Surface refresher ......................... bi-weekly GI Underground................................. Thursdays Courses coming up Full Supervisor.................................. 10th &amp; 11th January Full Risk ............................................ 12th January Refresh Supervisor ........................... 17th January Refresh ...

