Looking for a parcel of acreage to for fill your dream, then this may be just the recipe for you. Located in the tranquil country town of Ogmore, this property...
With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...
Perched up on the hill on Eden Way amongst a great neighbourhood is this fantastic 3-bedroom home! • 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 with built-ins & fans • Kitchen...
810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...
This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...
Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000! Be quick to inspect this low maintenance, low-set brick home in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This...
Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on 2,359 m2 home site with a generous 30 m frontage. This block has town water, power, phone and sewer.
Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...
Offering elevated superior home sites with panoramic views bordered by pristine bushland, "Constantia Estate" is setting new standards for choice and value. ...
Lot 107 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,502m2 at only $176,900. Lot 107 has town water...