A Prime Frenchville Home with the Lot!

134 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 2 $349,000

This beautifully presented double storey home stands out above the rest. Be amazed with the quality finishes throughout which compliment this home...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $228,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

$250,000. PRIME REALESTATE FOR SALE. PRESTIGEOUS COOEE BAY

21 Matthew Flinders Drive, Cooee Bay 4703

Residential Land • Enviable 810m2 Allotment, LOT 181-182 RP 602805. • On 2 TITLES ... $250,000

• Enviable 810m2 Allotment, LOT 181-182 RP 602805. • On 2 TITLES • Matthew Flinders Drive Access and Oaks Laneway Access • 1 Block Back from the Beachfront. •...

Big Versatile Family Home - Perfect For A Home Business

5 Hansen Street, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $489,000

What an amazing dynamic and versatile family home-with 5 huge built in bedrooms, just brilliant for the growing, or large family and perfect to operate a business...

Amazing and Affordable Unit Living At Its Very Finest!

2/17 Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $249,000

You will absolutely love this brilliant 3 Bedroom Unit , perfectly positioned in beautiful Meyenberg Court, Norman Gardens - amazing "Resort Style" Living . Cool...

Prestigious Hillside Estate Retreat with STUNNING POOL!

3 Emily Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,999

This immaculately presented home will suit you and your family like no other! Perfectly positioned in the prestigious Hillside Estate, the home offers a family...

Rural Lifestyle Retreat!

2 Styx Road, Ogmore 4706

Rural 2 1 2 $319,000

Looking for a parcel of acreage to for fill your dream, then this may be just the recipe for you. Located in the tranquil country town of Ogmore, this property...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Cheaper than renting!

30 Eden Way, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perched up on the hill on Eden Way amongst a great neighbourhood is this fantastic 3-bedroom home! • 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 with built-ins & fans • Kitchen...

$369,000. ITS GOT THE LOT!!!POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $369,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!
$265,000

1/189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701 ...

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000!
$329,000

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens...

Prime Riverside Home Site!
$199,000

34 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

Live the High Life at The Edge
$449,000

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton...

Frenchville Terraces - Buy, Build And Create Your Future
From $169,000

23 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701...

Best Value Home Site
$176,900

17 (Lot 107) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst...

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Property

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway...

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

News

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Property

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Property

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator   The Central Highlands Development Corporation Ltd (CHDC) ...
Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners AMG are a contracting company looking for experienced underground ...
DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part of a multi-functional team that works to support families and individuals with a disability by providing client centred support. Applicants will need to be available to work a variety of hours including school holidays. If you are a self ...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part ...
Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of this position is to provide case management support to people who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. The case manager will work closely with participants to develop, action and review case management plans to meet their individual ...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of ...

Entertainment

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

Reality TV ratings race tightens up, but MKR still on top

MARRIED at First Sight's runaway bride delivers solid numbers for Channel 9.

  • TV

  • 6th Feb 2017 9:00 AM
Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep passion burning

Celebrity

Michael and Kyly Clarke: how they keep...

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At First Sight

TV

Bride's shock midnight escape on Married At...

Get a taste of a new Victorian band

Entertainment

Get a taste of a new Victorian band

MKR disaster: “I feel like this kitchen is cursed”

TV

MKR disaster: “I feel like this kitchen is...

