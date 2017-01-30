This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...
Auction Location: On-Site. Soak up the views from this 3-bedroom Evelyn Street home! Take a short stroll to stunning Lammermoor Beach or sit on the deck and...
This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom home has an air-conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, which is located at the rear of the home and an...
Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...
Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...
Ideal first home. Built on a large 850m2 Allotment. Access to the property on both sides.. Plenty of room for a large Shed. Open plan Lounge, dining and kitchen. ...
This Luxury home has impeccable design and presentation which showcases the ultimate lifestyle; you can enjoy the relaxation, peacefulness and tranquility as well...
This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...
This is a rare opportunity for you and your family to snap up this fantastic lifestyle Property overlooking the Capricorn Golf Course. Showcasing- - a massive...
It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...
