37°

Editors' Picks

All Editors' Picks

Featured Real Estate

finda logo
Rural Lifestyle Retreat!

2 Styx Road, Ogmore 4706

Rural 2 1 2 $319,000

Looking for a parcel of acreage to for fill your dream, then this may be just the recipe for you. Located in the tranquil country town of Ogmore, this property...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Cheaper than renting!

30 Eden Way, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perched up on the hill on Eden Way amongst a great neighbourhood is this fantastic 3-bedroom home! • 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 with built-ins & fans • Kitchen...

$369,000. ITS GOT THE LOT!!!POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $369,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

1/189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 2 1 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000!

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000! Be quick to inspect this low maintenance, low-set brick home in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This...

Prime Riverside Home Site!

34 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on ... $199,000

Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on 2,359 m2 home site with a generous 30 m frontage. This block has town water, power, phone and sewer.

Live the High Life at The Edge

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

Frenchville Terraces - Buy, Build And Create Your Future

23 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Offering elevated superior home sites with panoramic views bordered by pristine bushland, ... From $169,000

Offering elevated superior home sites with panoramic views bordered by pristine bushland, "Constantia Estate" is setting new standards for choice and value. ...

Best Value Home Site

17 (Lot 107) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 107 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $176,900

Lot 107 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,502m2 at only $176,900. Lot 107 has town water...

Lammermoor’s most sought after Street!
AUCTION

16 Evelyn Street, Lammermoor 4703

Beautiful New Home on an Acre
$496,000

124 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701 ...

Check out the Price!
$295,000

28 Skelton Drive, Yeppoon 4703

Sensational &amp; Sunset Views
Inviting All...

399 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

Proposed 1 Acre Block for Sale!
Offers Over...

188 Barmaryee Road, Barmaryee 4703

Blissful Rural Retreat
$585,000

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

Find More Properties

Real Estate News

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Property

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in...

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Property

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

News

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12...

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

Property

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced...

More Real Estate News

Regional News

State News

All State News

National News

All National News

Rockhampton

Biloela

Mackay

Gladstone

Featured Jobs

finda logo

Employment News

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator   The Central Highlands Development Corporation Ltd (CHDC) ...
Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners AMG are a contracting company looking for experienced underground ...
* * * * Testing &amp; fault finding mining cables Electrical cable repair &amp; plug fit out Exposure to workshop operations On the job training You will need: * Desire to work with your hands * Proven &amp; reliable work history * Knowledge of safe working practices &amp; manual handling techniques * Attention to detail &amp; willingness to learn 6531235aa This opportunity includes:

* * * * Testing & fault finding mining cables Electrical...

* * * * Testing & fault finding mining cables Electrical cable ...
DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part of a multi-functional team that works to support families and individuals with a disability by providing client centred support. Applicants will need to be available to work a variety of hours including school holidays. If you are a self ...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part ...
Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of this position is to provide case management support to people who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. The case manager will work closely with participants to develop, action and review case management plans to meet their individual ...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of ...

Sport

Sport News

All Sport News

Entertainment

Band takes on the 21st century

Band takes on the 21st century

The Charm, The Fury produce a acidic new album

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Celebrity

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with...

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Entertainment

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Entertainment

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Celebrity

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over...

More Entertainment

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

All Lifestyle News

Just In

Got something to SELL
on Finda Classifieds?

Post Your Ad Here!

Local Partners