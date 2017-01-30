36°

Editors' Picks

All Editors' Picks

Featured Real Estate

finda logo
$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 4 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Lammermoor’s most sought after Street!

16 Evelyn Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: On-Site. Soak up the views from this 3-bedroom Evelyn Street home! Take a short stroll to stunning Lammermoor Beach or sit on the deck and...

Only 2 years Old and Simply Beautiful

14 College Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $390,000

This beautiful lowset 4 bedroom home has an air-conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, which is located at the rear of the home and an...

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 6 3 2 $529,000

Suitable for separate extended family living or use downstairs as a Granny Flat/Parents Retreat Etc. this home has the lot and can never be built-out with the...

Lammermoor Beach House

5 Lyndall Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 3 1 2 $329,000

Situated 130 metres from the beautiful Lammermoor Beach this three-bedroom low maintenance brick home would make an ideal beach house or holiday rental. • Open...

$189,000 NEG. 3 BEDROOMS ON 850m2 ALLOTMENT. ACCESSS ON BOTH SIDES.

68 Dee Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $189,000...

Ideal first home. Built on a large 850m2 Allotment. Access to the property on both sides.. Plenty of room for a large Shed. Open plan Lounge, dining and kitchen. ...

Impressive, Stylish and Affordable!

10 Messmate Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $575,000

This Luxury home has impeccable design and presentation which showcases the ultimate lifestyle; you can enjoy the relaxation, peacefulness and tranquility as well...

Pretty As A Picture

293 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This cute lowset 3 bedroom cottage has just hit the market and will be snapped up by the astute investor or first home buyer. The home has a new modern kitchen and...

Brilliant Family Home/1794m2/ Pool/Overlooking Capricorn Golf Course-$325,000 Neg

17 Werner Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $325,000

This is a rare opportunity for you and your family to snap up this fantastic lifestyle Property overlooking the Capricorn Golf Course. Showcasing- - a massive...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Neat Low Maintenance Brick Home in Kawana
$275,000

227 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

What an Absolute Cracker in Frenchville!
$259,000

150 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Rare Find! Brick and Tile South Side
Auction

88 Talford Street, The Range 4700

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!
$335,000

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens
$415,000

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!
$339,000

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701 ...

Find More Properties

Real Estate News

Coastal unit market on the rise

Property

Coastal unit market on the rise

You have to see this amazing house transformation

Property

You have to see this amazing house...

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

Property

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village...

Adventures in paradise

Property

Adventures in paradise

More Real Estate News

Regional News

State News

All State News

National News

All National News

Rockhampton

Biloela

Mackay

Gladstone

Featured Jobs

finda logo

Employment News

Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners AMG are a contracting company looking for experienced underground ...
Project Officer (Field Services) - Multiple Areas

Project Officer (Field Services) - Multiple Areas

Capricornia Catchments Inc. Project Officer (Field Services) Rockhampton and Middlemount (re-advertised) Capricornia ...
10396 Records Officer - Maternity Relief to 3 April 2018

10396 Records Officer - Maternity Relief to 3 April 2018

10396 Records Officer - Maternity Relief to 3 April 2018 10168 Positions ...
DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part of a multi-functional team that works to support families and individuals with a disability by providing client centred support. Applicants will need to be available to work a variety of hours including school holidays. If you are a self ...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part ...
Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of this position is to provide case management support to people who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. The case manager will work closely with participants to develop, action and review case management plans to meet their individual ...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of ...

Sport

Sport News

All Sport News

Entertainment

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman's shock frock at the SAG Awards

AUSSIES Kidman, Mel Gibson will find out their Oscar chances today.

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her before

Lifestyle

Pamela Anderson as you have never seen her...

Stars hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet

Celebrity

Stars hit the Screen Actors Guild Awards...

Grant Denyer: 'I feel like a real knob'

TV

Grant Denyer: 'I feel like a real knob'

2017: The year ahead in cinema

Movies

2017: The year ahead in cinema

More Entertainment

Lifestyle

Lifestyle News

All Lifestyle News

Just In

Got something to SELL
on Finda Classifieds?

Post Your Ad Here!

Local Partners