Gross Return Of 6.6% In Frenchville - SNAP THIS ONE UP NOW!

351 Thozet Road, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What an amazing opportunity for you to start, or upsize, your investment portfolio, with this fantastic property returning 6.6% Gross Return, in the High Capital...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $389,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

Just Immaculate

59 Murphy Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 3 1 4 $479,000

Wow, Wow, Wow, inspections are a must for this beautiful property located just on the outskirts of Rockhampton at Glenlee and just minutes from the new shopping...

Stunning Sweeping City Views!

31 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $389,000

This low set brick home is perfectly positioned at the top of Norman Gardens capturing breathtaking views of the city and surrounds. If you are looking for a low...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $318000

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

Directly across from Main Beach&#39;

507/4 Adelaide Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 1 1 1 $115,000

Fifth floor holiday unit right in the heart of Yeppoon CBD. Only a leisurely stroll to shops, beach, restaurants & cafes. Everything is right at your fingertips! •...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION

39 Mary Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Situated within the emerging apartment community, suitable for future development pending you acquire nearby property down the track. This original home on 660m2...

Will Sell This Weekend

6 Acacia Grove, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...

Build your Property Wealth

6/68 Adelaide Park Road, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 2 $219,000 Neg

Breaking into the market is the first exciting step to investing in the property market! This spacious unit privately located at the end of the block has so much...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!
$335,000

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes
$275,000

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!
$349,000

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701 ...

Large Family Home with Dual Living and Extra Rooms!
$319,000

35 Locke Street, Kawana 4701

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!
$199,000

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000
$319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

News

Tillys' dream now a reality

Business

The real reason you can't afford a house

Business

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Property

ABC’s New Year’s Eve coverage divides viewers

THE ABC left viewers unimpressed with its NYE coverage, after audio issues affected the broadcast and the hosts almost missed the midnight countdown.

Kylie Minogue wants a quiet 2017

Celebrity

Dwayne Johnson bought his dad a car

Celebrity

What's on the big screen this week

Whats On

Zsa Zsa Gabor laid to rest

Celebrity

