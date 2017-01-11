Conveniently located this home has everything a growing family would require. Step inside and be greeted by rich, polished timber floors and open plan living. ...
On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable home that has been converted into furnished Professional Offices. Situated just four...
Owners are clear, they are motivated to sell this 735m2 patch of paradise. With sea views and picturesque mountain views, at this price, there is no better value...
They don't build them like this anymore! This is your chance to purchase your own piece of history. Built in 1907, this church has been tastefully converted into a...
Lot 107 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,502m2 at only $176,900. Lot 107 has town water...
The current owners of this outstanding 25-acre property are downsizing and are crystal clear in their decision to sell now. 10 minutes from Yeppoon this scenic...
Master built by Bentley Builders, This immaculately presented designer home has a modern contemporary style, neutral colour scheme and pristine quality finishing's...
Auction Location: Onsite. Always wanted to live by the Beach? This is your chance enjoy the coastal lifestyle at this stunning Ocean Circle property! With...
Situated on a large 1,162m2 allotment (approx) and set back off the street offering privacy you will be impressed with the value this property represents! •...
andbull; Popular building, prime location andbull; 64m2 floor area andbull; Reception and Waiting Room andbull; 2 x Offices andbull; Staff Room and...
