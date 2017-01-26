This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...
This home has stunning design; quality finishes and is over 300m2 in floor area. Everything has been thought of in this beautiful new home package in Norman...
Live-in Unit at The Empire?This beautiful 1 bedroom fully furnished unit is located at The Empire on East Street. The unit located at the end of the corridor...
Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...
This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought after area of Norman Gardens in Fairfield Estate and surrounded by quality homes, it won't last...
This tidy 2 bedroom unit is perfectly located on The Range in a quiet cul-de-sac and within walking distance to The Rockhampton Base Hospital and The Rockhampton...
Situated on the top floor of the popular The Edge, with stunning river and city views. Just a short walk to the CBD on Rockhampton's waterfront. This is perfect...
810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...
This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...
It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...
Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.