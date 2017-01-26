38°

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 $625,000

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Executive Style , Sophistication and Quality 1640m2 Allotment

5A Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $755,000

This home has stunning design; quality finishes and is over 300m2 in floor area. Everything has been thought of in this beautiful new home package in Norman...

The Perfect Investment or Live-in Unit at The Empire?

104/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 1 1 1 $349,000

Live-in Unit at The Empire?This beautiful 1 bedroom fully furnished unit is located at The Empire on East Street. The unit located at the end of the corridor...

CONTRACT CRASHED! GET IN FAST! $115,000 negotiable! MAKE AN OFFER!

187 West Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 1 $115,000

Inspect immediately! The contract has crashed due to finance . The building and pest inspection is available for viewing. Inspect immediately! Don't miss out on...

The Perfect Block!

Lot 11 Amy Court, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought ... $145,000

This great allotment is priced to sell. Located in a well sought after area of Norman Gardens in Fairfield Estate and surrounded by quality homes, it won't last...

Investors Dream - Tidy unit in IDEAL location!

2/20 Jeffries Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

This tidy 2 bedroom unit is perfectly located on The Range in a quiet cul-de-sac and within walking distance to The Rockhampton Base Hospital and The Rockhampton...

Living The Dream

Unit 1201 102 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 2 $479,000

Situated on the top floor of the popular The Edge, with stunning river and city views. Just a short walk to the CBD on Rockhampton's waterfront. This is perfect...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $379,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $209,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

Neat Low Maintenance Brick Home in Kawana
$275,000

227 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!
$335,000

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!
$339,000

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701 ...

Family Home with a Pool, 5 Bedrooms plus Office in Frenchville!
$449,000

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Luxurious Home, Designed for Today&#39;s Needs!
$699,000

60 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

Granny Flat and 2 Story Brick Beachside Home
$529,000

784 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703 ...

Enjoy views from every room

Property

Auction days come to fore

Property

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Property

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

News

Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners AMG are a contracting company looking for experienced underground ...
Project Officer (Field Services) - Multiple Areas

Capricornia Catchments Inc. Project Officer (Field Services) Rockhampton and Middlemount (re-advertised) Capricornia ...
10396 Records Officer - Maternity Relief to 3 April 2018

10396 Records Officer - Maternity Relief to 3 April 2018 10168 Positions ...
LD TRAINING Mining - Civil - Heavy Vehicle Nationally Recognised Courses Confined Space ..................................... 11th &amp; 25th Jan Working at Heights .............................. 1st Feb &amp; 1st Mar Forklift Course (HRW) ............................. 23rd - 25th Jan Forklift Course (HRW) ............................. 15th - 17th Feb Forklift Course (HRW) ......................... 15th - 17th March Forklift Course (HRW) ................................ 5th - 7th April Forklift Course (HRW) .............................17th - 19th ...

LD TRAINING Mining - Civil - Heavy Vehicle Nationally Recognised Courses Confined ...
Lennon Training Nationally Recognised Training In Emerald: GI Surface.......................................... Tuesday &amp; Wednesday GI Surface refresher ......................... bi-weekly GI Underground................................. Thursdays Courses coming up Full Supervisor.................................. 23rd &amp; 24th Jan Full Risk ............................................ 25th January Refresh Supervisor ........................... 1st February Refresh Risk...................................... 2nd February Full Heights ....................................... 24th January Full Con Space .................................. 31st January Refresh Con Space ...

Lennon Training Nationally Recognised Training In Emerald: GI Surface.......................................... Tuesday & Wednesday ...

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Entertainment

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney...

The reality shows battling for your remote

TV

The reality shows battling for your remote...

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

Celebrity

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore...

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Music

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for...

