Stylish Modern Kitchen, Renovated Bathroom, In-Ground Pool, Prime Location!

24 Nathan Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 3 $370,000

Just what you've been searching for keep a close eye on the kids in the pool whilst you prepare meals in your stunning new kitchen with stainless steel appliances...

Frenchville Family Home, Big Block and Shed!

411 Diplock Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $349,000

Set on a large 862 m2 allotment in the sought-after Frenchville area, this high set home is ready for it's new owner! With electric gate entry and perfect...

Fantastic buying at only $329,000!

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

They don't come much cheaper than this in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This affordable four bedroom brick home boasts two living rooms and two bathrooms.

Potential, Price and Position!

155 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! First time offered to the market is this low maintenance home situated in Berserker, with only walking distance to local shops...

What an Absolute Cracker in Frenchville!

150 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $259,000

Located in Hyde Street, within the Frenchville Primary School catchment area is this neat and tidy highset, 3 bedroom home. Downstairs is concreted and fully...

Immaculately Presented In a Quiet Cul-De-Sac

59 Evans Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $189,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home is located on 690 m2 in a quiet north side cul-de-sac within walking distance to the CBD. -3 Bedrooms and study -Renovated...

Rare Find! Brick and Tile South Side

88 Talford Street, The Range 4700

House 4 1 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom brick home does need renovation however it has great bones to start with -Secure front patio and low maintenance exterior -4 Bedrooms and separate...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

Brilliant Brick Home - Cool Tropical Garden Setting - Only $299,000

367 Moores Creek Road, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

What a fantastic lowset brick home with a great central location - close to Emmaus , St Anthonys School, Red Hill Shopping Centre and Stockland. You will love this...

Something Special at Cawarral, Owners have purchased another property

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool
$315,000

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

It&#39;s all about Lifestyle in The Sanctuary Estate
$565,000

39 Sunset Drive, Norman Gardens 4701 ...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!
$335,000

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

A Property with Personality in Frenchville!
$339,000

149 Cruikshank Street, Frenchville 4701 ...

Gorgeous Gable In Beautiful Wandal - Only $259,000
$259,000

7 Dally Street, Wandal 4700

Family Home with a Pool, 5 Bedrooms plus Office in Frenchville!
$449,000

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

Property

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

Property

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Property

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Property

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator

Visitor Information Centre Coordinator   The Central Highlands Development Corporation Ltd (CHDC) ...
Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners

Experienced UG Miners AMG are a contracting company looking for experienced underground ...
DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part of a multi-functional team that works to support families and individuals with a disability by providing client centred support. Applicants will need to be available to work a variety of hours including school holidays. If you are a self ...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability...

DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKER Casual - Emerald The Disability Support Worker is part ...
Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of this position is to provide case management support to people who are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. The case manager will work closely with participants to develop, action and review case management plans to meet their individual ...

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager

Homelessness - Emerald Case Manager 38 hours per week The aim of ...
Tenancy Management Officer Part-time (Emerald) The Tenancy Management Officer is required to provide quality tenancy management for a range of housing options within AnglicareCQ&#39;s housing portfolio and provide positive outcomes for tenants as they are supported to transition to self sustained tenancies. This will include both community housing and ...

Tenancy Management Officer Part-time (Emerald)

Tenancy Management Officer Part-time (Emerald) The Tenancy Management Officer is required to ...

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

AN OSCAR contender, a true story of heroism and a very different looking Matthew McConaughey premiere in cinemas today.

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: Patriots Day is a good movie with a blind spot

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Movies

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

TV

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

