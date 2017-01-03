A flood of emotion as victims commemorated

COMMEMORATION: Ivan Bettridge and Councillor Lyn Jones at the 1916 Flood Graveside Memorial Service.

THE lives of more than 60 Clermont 1916 flood victims have been honoured in a moving graveside memorial.

The service was held at Clermont Cemetery to mark the 100-year anniversary of one of the deadliest floods in Australian history.

Mayor Anne Baker said more than 200 people gathered to pay their respects near the heritage listed mass grave.

"In the early hours of December 28, 1916, a wall of water laid ruin to the old town of Clermont after a cyclone crossed the Queensland coast,” she said.

"Clermont was inundated with water that wrought devastation, destruction and the tragic loss of many lives.

"The flood didn't discriminate, claiming people of all ages and backgrounds and in some cases, entire families.

"I can't begin to imagine the heartache the community felt in the wake of the flood.

"They showed enormous courage and determination to pick up the pieces after a horrific disaster of that proportion.”

Cr Lyn Jones said she was proud to see her community come together again to remember those tragically taken.

"Thank you to everyone involved in helping to commemorate the centenary of the flood,” she said.

"It was heartening to see so many Clermont residents and descendants of flood survivors and victims attend the ceremony.

"It's tragedies such as these that remind us of the frailty of life.

"They show us why it's so important to cherish every moment with family and friends.”

The council's commemoration of the 1916 flood centenary will continue through the Clermont Historical Centre A Flood of Memories Exhibition.

The exhibition features local stories of courage, heroism and tragedy, memorabilia and photography.

The centre is currently closed for conservation works, reopening March 1, 2017.

Upon reopening patrons can continue to enjoy the exhibition until December 2017.