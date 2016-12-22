A new year with a bang

BRIGHT DISPLAY: A taste of the fireworks display planned for New Year's Eve.

USHER in the new year with fireworks, fun and frivolity.

The Emerald Jockey Club is holding a New Year's Eve bash complete with fireworks to celebrate the start of 2017.

Club treasurer Donna Ericson said the event, held at Pioneer Park and starting from 4pm, was very family friendly.

There is local entertainment performing, kids' rides and the first fireworks display is from 8pm.

"We thought this would be something we could try; families are welcome to bring a rug and get set up for a family night and still get home at a reasonable time,” Donna said.

"Then following the early fireworks we expect it to become more a party atmosphere.

"Apparently it's rare to have a New Year's Eve event but there's a lot of people said there isn't much on so we thought we'd give it a go.

"Also it's something for the town, we can be happy to see the end of 2016 and move into a better 2017.

"I think it will be really good for the town to have a party.”

Donna said the club has organised several different food vendors, which should be popular, and a bar will be operating throughout the night.

"I believe the ice-cream man should be turning up as well,” she said.

"We will wind down after midnight but we will have a bar operating to make it a good night.

"We want to make it so anyone can go. If people can support it that would be great and we can look at doing it next year.

"I think we have covered most of what people like.

"It's a straight-forward event; we put on food, drinks, fireworks and entertainment and everyone can come and enjoy seeing the new year in.”

For more information go to the Emerald Jockey Club's Facebook page.