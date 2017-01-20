Adding family fun to Middlemount's Australia Day

JOIN IN: It's on for young and old at Middlemount's celebrations.

AUSTRALIA Day is best celebrated with friends and family, so gather a group and get along to the Middlemount Family Fun Day next Thursday.

Organiser Tina Mark thought up the idea and said it was a great way to bring the town together for the day.

"The town hasn't been too great in the last couple of months with the strike and a lot of community-minded people have left town,” she said.

Tina said Suez was sponsoring entertainment for the day, including a giant slide, jumping castle and superman swing. "If the kids are happy, then the parents are happy and everyone is relaxed,” Tina said with a laugh.

"It's a good way to start the year for new families and for the ones missing their friends.

"Come along in your best Aussie outfit, too.”

The family fun day is free and will kick off from 11.30am at the Middlemount Hotel, with markets set up to browse and lunch available from the hotel.

And in true Australia Day fashion, there will be some cheeky activities to celebrate the day and all things Aussie. The family fun day follows on from the council-run event at Middlemount Oval on January 26 from 8-11am.

Isaac Regional Council is hosting a free community event that will include the annual Australia Day Awards.

There will be prizes for the best-dressed Aussie, as well as best-decorated bike and pram.

The morning event kicks off with a free community breakfast and fun family activities.

For more information about the program, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au.