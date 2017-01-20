40°
News

Adding family fun to Middlemount's Australia Day

Rebekah_Yelland
| 20th Jan 2017 9:20 AM
JOIN IN: It's on for young and old at Middlemount's celebrations.
JOIN IN: It's on for young and old at Middlemount's celebrations. GINA WAGA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AUSTRALIA Day is best celebrated with friends and family, so gather a group and get along to the Middlemount Family Fun Day next Thursday.

Organiser Tina Mark thought up the idea and said it was a great way to bring the town together for the day.

"The town hasn't been too great in the last couple of months with the strike and a lot of community-minded people have left town,” she said.

Tina said Suez was sponsoring entertainment for the day, including a giant slide, jumping castle and superman swing. "If the kids are happy, then the parents are happy and everyone is relaxed,” Tina said with a laugh.

"It's a good way to start the year for new families and for the ones missing their friends.

"Come along in your best Aussie outfit, too.”

The family fun day is free and will kick off from 11.30am at the Middlemount Hotel, with markets set up to browse and lunch available from the hotel.

And in true Australia Day fashion, there will be some cheeky activities to celebrate the day and all things Aussie. The family fun day follows on from the council-run event at Middlemount Oval on January 26 from 8-11am.

Isaac Regional Council is hosting a free community event that will include the annual Australia Day Awards.

There will be prizes for the best-dressed Aussie, as well as best-decorated bike and pram.

The morning event kicks off with a free community breakfast and fun family activities.

For more information about the program, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  middlemount middlemount hotel whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Women "bullied" into caesareans at rural hospital: claims

Women "bullied" into caesareans at rural hospital: claims

Maternity service review causes chaos at Emerald Hospital.

Register for Relay for Life 2017

SIGN UP: Lorna Hicks, Debbie Shields, Julie Sandeman and Ashlee Hansen at the Central Highlands Relay for Life 2016.

Throw your support behind Relay for Life 2017.

Day extra special for new citizens

FLAG DOWN A PARTY: The council will hold events all over the Central Highlands.

Australia Day will be extra special for our newest citizens.

Their stories live on

HISTORY LESSON: Lady Annie Brassey visited Tenterfield in July 1887 while spending much of the last 10 years of her life at sea. Hear her story on Australia Day.

Hear the region's stories of old at the historical afternoon tea.

Local Partners

Women "bullied" into caesareans at rural hospital: claims

Maternity service review causes chaos at Emerald Hospital.

Passion for fairways runs in golfing family

PAR-FECT PLAYER: Emerald Golf Club head professional Matt Victorsen.

New professional at the Emerald Golf Club has plenty of experience.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Win your love with tickets

SMILES: Staff and children from Outside School Hours Care are fundraising for a new playground at the centre.

DAZZLE your darling with tickets to this year's Valentine's Day Ball

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Chrissy Teigen decided to share a picture of her stretchmarks on Twitter and told her followers she likes them because they're "soft".

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Mark Salling's child porn court date cancelled

Mark Salling's upcoming court hearing has been cancelled

Steve Carell pulls cruel prank on fans of the office

Steve Carrell decided to pull a cruel prank on fans of The Office

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 4 2 4 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Norman Gardens Home – Amazing Deal!

3 Brumm Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 4 $295,000

Owner is seeking urgent sale! This well presented high-set home is located on a privately fenced 606sqm block in a quiet cul de sac. Centrally positioned to...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 Offers over...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Inner City Living In Style With a Shed

190 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 2 $239,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom highset weatherboard home has a stunning kitchen with stone benchtops, heaps of cupboards, a large pantry and a huge gas cooker. The...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $385,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

Neat Low Maintenance Brick Home in Kawana

227 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $275,000

This 3 bedroom brick and colour bond low set home needs very little external maintenance which means more money in your pocket. All 3 bedrooms have fresh carpets...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

LEGALLY RAISED! RENOVATED &amp; READY TO BUILD IN UNDER. $249,000 NEG.

37A Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $249,000

This is a fantastic opportunity to complete this amazing home. All of the hard work has been done, finish the house off to your own needs and wants. Close to...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Looking back, looking ahead in Noosa

NEVER-ENDING GLORY: Looking towards Laguna Bay and Hastings St from Noosa National Park.

Natural appeal of Noosa continues to attract buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!