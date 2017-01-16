Baker backs 100% FIFO ban

THE mayor of the largest mining region in Queensland has urged her community to back a government bill banning 100% fly in, fly out workforces.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said her council strongly advocates strengthening the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill 2016.

"There must be rules and regulations that prevent a company having the ability to discriminate against workers for where they live, and support the communities in which they operate," she said.

"Regional public hearings, being held in February, are an opportunity for anyone in our communities to have their say.

"This is our chance to demonstrate the need for effective legislation.

"Our voice can help ensure regional communities benefit from local resource projects."

Minister for State Development and Minister for Natural Resources and Mines, Hon Dr Anthony Lynham, introduced the SSRC Bill 2016 to parliament in November last year.

"Council commends the Queensland Government for its commitment to regulating mining projects to ensure affected communities are stronger and more sustainable," he said.

"But the Bill in its current form can be improved to ensure benefit for local residents.

"Council's submission, made in December 2016, provides practical and meaningful ways the Bill should be strengthened to get the job done.

"Council will continue to engage with the Queensland State Government to ensure that the Bill is fit for the job."

Hearings are next month:

February 8 in Emerald at the Mayfair Ridge Tavern Conference Room from 5.30-7.30pm

February 9 in Middlemount at the Middlemount Hotel from 9.30-11.30am

February 9 in Moranbah at the Moranbah Community Workers Club from 2.30-4.30pm

February 10 in Mackay at the Flinders Room, Mackay Grande Suites, from 9-11am

February 10 in Rockhampton at the Conference Room 1, Empire Apartment Hotel, from 2.30-4.30pm