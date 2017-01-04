Be bowled over with fun at Australia Day

FACE OF REGION: Isaac Regional Council is proud to welcome world champion Brett Wilkie as the region's official Australia Day Ambassador for 2017.

AUSTRALIAN Lawn Bowls world champion Brett Wilkie will celebrate Australia Day 2017 with Isaac communities.

Mayor Anne Baker said she's thrilled to welcome one of Australia's iconic sportsmen to Isaac this Australia Day.

"The dual World Champion and Commonwealth Games medalist has made 180 appearances for the Australian Lawn Bowls Team, and played over 200 games for Queensland,” she said.

"The Australia Day Ambassador Program is a fantastic opportunity for our communities to meet and listen to an Australian who has achieved outstanding success on the world stage.

"I'm looking forward to introducing Brett to residents at our regional celebrations.”

Brett will be kept busy while visiting the Isaac region, he is scheduled to share his story in the morning in Moranbah, midday in Dysart and the afternoon in Nebo.

"Moranbah is also the venue for our first citizenship ceremony of the New Year,” Cr Baker said.

"On their special day I'm sure our new citizens will be inspired by Brett's achievements and the many opportunities Australia offers.”

Isaac Regional Council is hosting seven official Australia Day events around the region.

For full event details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au.