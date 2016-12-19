Christmas lights bring joy to young and old

THERE'S something special about Christmas lights. A certain magic that brings joy to everyone, no matter how young or old.

Neil Ledwy and his family are just one of many bringing that magic to Emerald.

Winner of the Central Highlands Regional Council Christmas Spirit award Mr Ledwy said that it's not about winning.

"We love watching kids rock up and seeing their excitement as they look at the lights,” he said.

"This time of year is all about family, kids and Christmas.”

Christmas lights are a tradition in the Ledwy family spanning generations.

"They have always been in the family,” he said.

"First my grand mother did it and then it was passed down to my mother and now me. And I hope one day my daughters will follow in the tradition.”

The long process of setting up the display usually starts a few months out ensuring that each year is different from the last.

"We started setting up late October,” Mr Ledwy said.

"You've got to have a plan. We don't like to stick to the same theme. This year we were inspired by our trip to the USA.”

The highlight of this year's display, are definitely the arches at the front of the lawn, built by hand by the family.

"Fist we had to source the frosted tubes,” Mr Ledwy said.

"Then we thread 120 LED lights up each tube and programmed them.

"Each light needs to be programmed when to go on and off and what colour it needs to be.”

The Christmas wonderland boosts thousands of lights perfectly placed throughout the house and garden. Among many other intricate details there is a lake frosted with fairy lights and swans, a florescent archway and a glimpse of the Clause's dinner table. But the magic doesn't stop there, if you turn your car radio to 88.80FM Santa also pops up to have a chat with you from the window.

The Ledwy's joyful light display is located at 46 Dawn Crescent. The lights will be on show until Boxing Day night.