Clermont flying fox colony to be dispersed

Work will begin this week to disperse a colony of flying foxes in Clermont.

CLERMONT residents are advised that Ecosure will begin dispersing the flying fox colony roosting on the south bank of Hoods Lagoon (Lime Street) and in Ivan Bettridge Park.

The work will be carried out from Tuesday January 17 to Friday January 20 from 3am to 7am on all days.

Some of the dispersal methods Ecosure may be using include smoke machines, air horns, water hoses, stock whips and whistles and spotlights.

These dispersal will aim to relocate the animals to an area where they will not be roosting in residential backyards.

Flying foxes may land in trees in surrounding yards during the dispersal; this is a natural movement and not the intention of Council's dispersal.

The dispersal contractor will continue to disperse the animals to the intended relocation site.

Council advises residents not to disturb or attempt self-dispersal of flying foxes. Residents are reminded that it is against the law to harm or disturb a flying fox roost.

Any disturbance of the animals during coordinated dispersal will be counter productive

Securing your pets is also avised by council to prevent interaction with the flying foxes as well as the potential stress caused by the noise during the disposal.

Council's website provides answers to common questions around flying foxes www.isaac.qld.gov.au/flying-foxes.

If you require further information please contact Council's Customer Service Centre available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227).