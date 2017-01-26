Clermont's cowboy

CLERMONT COWBOY: Lleyton Marks at the Iron Man 4x4 National Finals in Tamworth.

CLERMONT'S young cowboy Lleyton Marks hit the road this week and kicked off 2017 with a bang.

After qualifying in the top 15 competitors in the 14-and-under steer ride he headed to Tamworth to compete for the Australian title in the Iron Man 4x4 National Finals.

The only Queenslander in his age group, Lleyton rode time in both rounds but faced with an unfortunate draw, he walked away with sixth place.

"I'm proud of what I achieved,” Lleyton said.

"I couldn't of done any more.”

Now ranked sixth in Australia for his age group, the outcome is yet another success for the 14-year-old to add to his impressive list of achievements.

Lleyton said focus was the key to his success.

"When I'm riding I don't think about draws or other competitors, I just let it all fall into place,” he said.

"I don't let myself get pressured. I just go down and do what I need to do.”

The humble competitor said he wouldn't be able to compete without the help of others.

"It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of help from family and friends,” he said.

"Shane Kenny is a big inspiration, and without him I wouldn't be able to train. Darren Brandenburg has also helped me out with my riding technique.”

Lleyton is looking to build on his performance when he represents Australia with the national High School team next weekend in New Zealand.