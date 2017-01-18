Come and celebrate Elmo's third birthday

Everyone loves Elmo: Harrison and Oliver Edmunds at Isaac Regional Council's Moranbah Library.

Isaac Libraries will celebrate Elmo's birthday later this month.

Mayor Anne Baker said everyone's favourite furry red friend is turning 3½ on February 3rd.

"Elmo is like any other 3 and half year old, always wanting to learn about new things - words, songs, numbers, craft and games.

"Kids up to five years old are invited to bring their Elmo or cuddly toy to the Special Story Time sessions from Monday January 30 to Friday February 3.”

These sessions will involve listening to stories, singing some rhymes and taking part in some fun Elmo themed craft activities.

Mayor Baker said the special sessions are part of Isaac Libraries First 5 Forever program.

"First 5 Forever aims to support stronger language and literacy environments for young children from 0-5 years and their families.

"It encourages carers to talk, play, sing, read with their child every day," she said.

The Special Story Time Sessions will start in Middlemount and Dysart on January 30 running from 10.00am to 10.45am and 10.15am to 10.45am.

They will continue on the 31st in Moranbah and Nebo from 10.30am to 11am and 10.30am to 11.15am.

Glenden and Carmila's sessions will be on Thursday February 2. The Carmila session will be from 6pm to 7pm and two Glenden sessions will be from 10am to 11am and 10.30am to 11.15am.

The sessions will conclude in Clermont and St Lawrence on February 3. They will run from 9.30am to 10.30am and 10am to 10.30am.

Bookings for Story Time sessions are essential, call 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227) or visit your local library to reserve your place.