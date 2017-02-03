37°
Community workshop

Jessica Dorey
| 3rd Feb 2017 2:39 PM
GAIN pivotal knowledge at a free workshop held by Central Highlands Region Council in partnership with the State Library of Queensland. The workshop cover topics such as developing and delivering public programs through partnership and well as skills for applying for grants. The workshop will be held at the McIndoe Function Centre between 9.30am and 4.00pm, February 7. For more information visit www.centralhighlands.com.au.

Topics:  community emerald thingstodo

