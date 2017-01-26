Company backs jobs for youth of region

BRIGHT FUTURE: The Glencore apprentice cohort is looking forward to working locally.

MINE operator Glencore has welcomed 16 apprentices to its Queensland coal workforce this month.

In a bid to keep jobs in the region, Glencore, who runs five coal mines in the state, restricted advertising to areas associated with its Queensland mining operations.

As a result, all of the 2017 intake were from regional Queensland. Emerald locals Fletcher Marks and Thomas Lewis were among those to secure a job.

The remaining apprentices were from the Cairns, Mackay, Bowen and Rockhampton communities.

Mr Lewis will be studying auto-electrical/plant mechanic courses and said he was looking forward to getting started.

"It's a great opportunity for a country kid like me to finish school and be offered this apprenticeship,” he said.

While Mr Marks who will be studying plant mechanical/mechanical courses said it allows him to start his career.

"Coming straight out of school, the Glencore apprenticeship program is a great opportunity to pursue a career in my chosen trade,” he said.

Glencore Coal's Director of Engineering, Mark Winchester, said the Glencore apprentice program offered many opportunities for people in the region.

"We are committed to providing young people with career paths, particularly those from communities associated with our mining operations,” he said.

"We've continued to provide training for more than 150 apprentices in recent years, despite the challenges our industry has faced. And we'll again be investing more than $1.5 million this year in developing our future workforce.”

The Queensland class of 2017 will begin their training off-site, acquiring basic skills and an understanding of the industrial working environment at skills centre training provided by Emerald TAFE.

After about six months they will join Glencore's working mine operations and, through their second and third years, will move from site to site and to external service providers who service Glencore's mining equipment. The Queensland class of 2017 were welcomed at a family barbecue held this week at Emerald TAFE. They participated in an annual two-day apprentice meeting and team activities.