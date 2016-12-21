CQ is hot property

REAL ESTATE VIBRANT: This popular home was sold by LJ Hooker, Emerald.

REIQ December quarter figures for 2016 have revealed a 20% increase in the median house price and sales across the Central Highlands.

Emerald LJ Hooker real estate principal Brenda Logovik said these results are reflective of the market in Emerald.

"There has definitely been a positive change occurring in Emerald over the last few months,” she said.

"Previously, the market had been stagnated for quite sometime, but that has now changed.

"There has been a shift in confidence in buyers, we've seen more inquires from buyers and more properties selling.

"Executive properties are selling at prices ranging from $500,000. The executive properties are a little more upmarket, recently renovated or modernised.

"We have qualified buyers for these types of properties ready to buy in the new year.”

Mrs Logovik said that acreage was also popular in the area.

"We are seeing a lot more demand for properties with acreage,” she said.

"I also have many qualified byers coming through looking for properties from $250,000 and under. These properties are perfect for families and first home buyers.”

Mrs Logovik said LJ Hooker is encouraging anyone looking to sell their house to get in contact.

"The property market is in a much better position than this time six months ago,” she said.

"We have buyers waiting to buy in the new years, we are looking toward a positive 2017.”