Crash renews warning

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the Capricorn Hwy.

A 27-year-old Emerald man remains in a critical but stable condition following a serious car crash near Emerald on Tuesday morning.

The man was the sole occupant of the Mitsubishi Pajero that was spotted by a motorist travelling on the Capricorn Hwy, about 5.30am. The crash was approximately 5km east of Bogantungan and police said the vehicle appeared to have crashed into a drain.

After being removed from the vehicle with critical head injuries, the man was transported to Emerald Hospital.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

Emerald Road Policing Unit officer-in-charge Brad Weeks said it was important to remember the fatal five during the festive season as roads become busier with Christmas traffic.

"This time of year will see a lot of people all around the country driving long distances who would not normally drive during the week or they might only just drive short distances to and from work, shops, school,” Sgt Weeks said.

"Therefore there are a number of very important tasks for people to remember.

"These simple tasks may sound simple but they may save your life or the life of a loved one.

"Remember the fatal five, including drink and drug driving. It goes without saying just don't do it.”

Sgt Weeks said any good holiday started with planning so plan the route you were going to take and alternative routes in case of unforeseen road closure or bad weather.

"Tell someone the route you are taking, when your leaving and when you expect to reach your destination,” he said.

"Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy, have your tyres, brakes, steering and suspension checked before your trip.”

Managing your fatigue by having a good night's sleep the night before your trip is also important.

"Make sure you are well rested for a few days before the trip,” he said.

"Take plenty of quick breaks during your trip, about every two hours and get out of your car is recommended.

"Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Speeding because you are late will only increase the risk of a serious crash.”