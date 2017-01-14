Crews overcome challenges to deliver road project

Moisture check: Graeme Tuttle checking moisture consistency in all layers of stabilised pavement.

ISAAC'S essential agricultural corridor has received much needed rehabilitation.

Council crews have completed a $1.5 million project on Lou Lou Park Road, north west of Clermont.

Mayor Anne Baker said they went above and beyond to solve the pavement issues the road has had historically.

"After 18 months of research and trials, they found the Australian-made PolyCom stabilising aid,” she said.

"They discovered it could withstand several varieties of unfavorable ground conditions.

"Approximately 43km of the Lou Lou Park Road underwent works in the later part of last year.

"Works included reinstating formation shape, drainage, gravel capping and pavement stabilisation.

"The rehabilitation will ensure a safer commute for the cattle road trains and agricultural traffic that use it each year.

"Council crews worked extremely hard to deliver the project on time and under budget.

"The team's positive work ethic and determination, produced excellent results in what was before considered unachievable.

"We are proud to deliver this project as promised in the 2016-17 'Connecting Our Communities' Budget.”

Cr Dale Appleton said he was impressed with the finished product.

"I'd like to congratulate the road construction crew for their efforts.

"They tackled a difficult project and persisted to track down a new product that could ensure the road's longevity.

"We've already had positive feedback about the high standard from farming families who use Lou Lou Park Road.”

The Lou Lou Park Road Rehabilitation Project was jointly funded through the Queensland Government Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS) and Isaac Regional Council.

