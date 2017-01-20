Crime wave continues

THEFT, breaking into vehicles and property crime are ongoing problems for the community of Blackwater.

But there's one thing most of the crimes have in common - the premises targeted were left insecure.

Blackwater police have charged a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male with multiple counts of entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Blackwater officer in charge Rob Smith said because most of the crimes had been opportunistic, the chance of becoming a victim could be significantly reduced by securing belongings.

"Offenders are stealing items such as money, wallets, purses and bags which are left in vehicles,” he said.

"Police are pleading with the community to secure their vehicles and remove any valuables.”

In an effort to prevent these crimes, police continue to conduct foot patrols throughout Blackwater.

"While there has been a huge reduction of unlocked vehicles, some vehicles are still left unsecure or with valuables on display,” Sen Sgt Smith said.

"We are also asking residents to register their home CCTV with police so footage can be used as evidence during an investigation of a nearby crime.”

Anyone with information should phone Blackwater police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.