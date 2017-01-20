Day extra special for new citizens

FLAG DOWN A PARTY: The council will hold events all over the Central Highlands.

JANUARY 26 this year will be a cause for double celebrations for Emerald's Magdalena Britz, her husband and their two children.

Next week the family will become citizens on Australia Day, having moved to Australia from South Africa almost five years ago.

"We are from a place close to Johannesburg,” she said.

"We decided to move because I think for my family and kids there is a better future here in Australia.”

Mrs Britz said while the move was scary, it was also exciting.

"We miss our family back home but we made friends very quickly,” she said.

"We are looking forward to finally becoming citizens and being able to officially call Australia our home.”

This year 30 Central Highlands residents from all corners of the globe will become Australian citizens on Australia Day.

In addition to the citizen ceremony, Central Highlands Regional Council is hosting four free Australia Day events in Blackwater, Emerald, Tieri and Springsure.

There will also be a number of celebrations held in smaller communities, such as Anakie and the Willows Gemfields.

Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes encouraged all residents to get involved and join in the festivities.

"Australia Day is a time for us to come together, celebrate our community and show appreciation for the things we love about the country we call home,” he said.

"It is also a time to share our many different cultures and embrace our nation's uniqueness.

"They will pledge their commitment to our great nation and embrace the responsibilities and privileges of Australian citizenship. It is a momentous occasion for them.”

The day will also celebrate the region's Australia Day Awards winners, who will be announced at the events.

"The awards provide an opportunity for us to publicly recognise residents in our region who have made noteworthy contributions to the community,” Cr Hayes said.

"We've had an impressive number of submissions this year, all of a high calibre.

"Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated, it really is a great achievement.”

Celebrations will include a free breakfast, entertainment and more.

For full details visit www.centralhighlands.qld.gov.au or call 1300 242 686.