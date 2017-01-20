Fond farewell for parish priest Honorio

LEAVING ENRICHED: Father Honorio Hincapie is leaving Emerald and St Luke's Anglican Church is holding a farewell party next Friday for him.

IT'S just see you later, not a goodbye for St Luke's Anglican Church parish priest Honorio Hincapie.

After three and a half years as parish priest, Father Honorio is moving on and the Anglican church is holding a farewell party for him on Friday, January 27, from 6pm.

A barbecue dinner will be provided and the party is a chance for all those who know Fr Honorio to say goodbye.

He said he loved the region's sense of community and eagerness to face challenges.

"St Luke's Parish Community provided for me a place of growth as

a person and as a Jesus follower within the Anglican Communion,”

he said. "They have become my family through means of love, care, sharing, hospitality, tolerance, forgiveness and service.

"I have had the opportunity to be involved with the wider community in Emerald and in the region.

"Through my involvement with Emerald Churches Together, Sing Australia and by coaching soccer, I have been enriched with heaps of great, lasting memories.

"I will be ever grateful to God and Bishop Godfrey Fryer, Bishop Cameron Venables and Bishop David who made it possible for me to come here and to every one and all who have touched my life.”