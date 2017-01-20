Free vaccines through schools

WITH the kids heading back to school parents can breath a sigh of relief as vaccines are being offered free through schools.

All year seven students are eligible for free vaccines as part of the Queensland School Immunisation Program.

Dr Kerryn Coleman, Director of the Central Queensland Public Health Unit, urged parents to chase up their children's consent form early in the year to enable their children to participate.

"The program offers free vaccinations to protect against human papillomavirus (HPV), diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough,” Dr Coleman said.

"This program makes vaccination easy for busy parents. Immunisation is the best way of protecting your child against diseases, as well as protecting the broader community by minimising the spread of disease,” Dr Coleman said.

Parents can find more information about the program through the schools or by visiting www.qld.gov.au/vaccinate.