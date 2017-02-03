37°
News

From Cowboys to the Cutters

Madolyn Peters and, Leanne Abernethy | 3rd Feb 2017 2:18 PM
HONOURED: Andrew Davey has been selected as co-captain for the 2017 season with the QCCS Mackay Cutters.
HONOURED: Andrew Davey has been selected as co-captain for the 2017 season with the QCCS Mackay Cutters. Madolyn Peters

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FORMER Emerald junior Andrew Davey will be the co-captain of the Mackay Cutters rugby league team in 2017.

Davey, 25, played all his junior football in Emerald and was a senior player with the Cowboys before moving to Mackay to play with the Intrust Super Cup team last year.

The second rower secured a contract with the Cutters after the trial matches at the start of the 2016 season and has now been selected to captain the side with former English Super League player Setaimata Sa.

Davey said the Cutters had a tough year in 2016 but he was looking forward to a stronger 2017 season.

He was named Rookie of the Year in 2016 and would love to play for the NRL.

"I just want to go as far as I can, while I can,” he said.

The decision to have two captains was made last week in Mackay after a gruelling "torture weekend” camp.

Cutters head coach Steve Sheppard said the camp aimed to challenge the group and bring them closer together.

"And to see who the real leaders are, so we could come up with a group to lead the squad in 2017,” he said.

Shepherd said Davey and Sa both had been exceptionally strong at the weekend camp.

"I think it's a really good fit for the group to have co-captains with where we're at, at the moment,” Sheppard said.

At training last Friday the team was asked to vote on who they wanted as their captains and their leadership team.

"We then sat down as coaches and our discussion was mirrored by what results came through,” Sheppard said.

"The boys looked up to them and I'm looking forward to working with them.

"They both have plenty of experience and they are genuine leaders.

"They both work hard and understand what it takes to be a consistent footballer.”

Speaking about the weekend camp, he said there was plenty of trust there before but there was a lot more now.

"We want to build a strong culture and hopefully this is the start of it,” Sheppard said.

Davey said he felt honoured to be selected by his team-mates to co-captain the side.

"I have always challenged myself, whether it be at footy or at work, and this is another challenge,” he said.

He started playing football when he was about five years old.

His advice to the young footballers of Emerald was to "challenge yourself and go as far as you can”.

"Three years ago I didn't think I would be the co-captain of the Cutters but now I am,” he said.

The Cutters will start the season with two home games - March 4 against Northern Pride and March 11 against Tweed Heads Seagulls.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  andrew davey mackay cutters sport

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Community workshop

Community workshop

Head along to this free community workshop.

Pick of the bunch

Planting on last year's winter rain has resulted in a bumper first pick of the season.

Hopes for a high yield in early cotton harvest.

Progressive updates to increase freight efficiency

WORKING ON OUR ROADS: Minister Mark Bailey at the Gregory Hwy roadworks.

Road works in region are on-track.

Solar solution brings jobs

CLEAN ENERGY: Solar farm will boost jobs in the region in the next year.

Solar farm will boost jobs in the region in the next year.

Local Partners

LATEST: Dingo woman killed, children remain in hospital

The four girls involved in a fatal crash on Friday remain in Rockhampton Hospital. Police investigations continue.

Community workshop

WORKSHOP: Gain pivotal knowledge.

Head along to this free community workshop.

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Candice Fox plots another classic

Award-winning author pens colourful and passionate crime story.

Fallujah announce headline show

Falluja will be touring with Killswitch Engage next year. Photo Contributed

Fallujah will get show off new album with headline show

Band takes on the 21st century

Four years on from their 2013 debut, THE CHARM THE FURY have upped their game. Photo Contributed

"The world is f***ed, but it's great food for writing.”

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Rural Lifestyle Retreat!

2 Styx Road, Ogmore 4706

Rural 2 1 2 $319,000

Looking for a parcel of acreage to for fill your dream, then this may be just the recipe for you. Located in the tranquil country town of Ogmore, this property...

4 Bay Shed, 3 Phase power, 1.5 Acres!

13 Stirling Drive, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $475,000

With space galore you have many possibilities to make this property your perfect home. Set in a quiet area of Rockyview (Paramount Estate) on 6,292m2 (1.554acres)...

Cheaper than renting!

30 Eden Way, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perched up on the hill on Eden Way amongst a great neighbourhood is this fantastic 3-bedroom home! • 3 Good sized bedrooms, 2 with built-ins & fans • Kitchen...

$369,000. ITS GOT THE LOT!!!POOL, SIDE ACCESS. ENTERTAINMENT AREA.

11 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 4 2 2 $369,000

810m2 Fully fenced corner allotment. Sparkling Inground Saltwater Pool set in a tropical garden setting. 2 Vehicle Carport and great side access for more...

$265,000. EXCITING! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS GREAT DUPLEX!

1/189 Tomkys Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 2 1 $265,000

This impressive lowset brick duplex on 1 title, ticks all of the boxes. Viable opportunity for the astute invester. Perfect for the Owner occupier. Live in one &...

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000!

14 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 1 $329,000

Modern 4 bed, 2 bath brick home only $329,000! Be quick to inspect this low maintenance, low-set brick home in the thriving suburb of Norman Gardens. This...

Prime Riverside Home Site!

34 Bellbird Drive, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on ... $199,000

Located at 34 Bellbird Drive is this superb easy to build on 2,359 m2 home site with a generous 30 m frontage. This block has town water, power, phone and sewer.

Live the High Life at The Edge

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

Frenchville Terraces - Buy, Build And Create Your Future

23 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Offering elevated superior home sites with panoramic views bordered by pristine bushland, ... From $169,000

Offering elevated superior home sites with panoramic views bordered by pristine bushland, "Constantia Estate" is setting new standards for choice and value. ...

Best Value Home Site

17 (Lot 107) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 107 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $176,900

Lot 107 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,502m2 at only $176,900. Lot 107 has town water...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!