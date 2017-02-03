From Cowboys to the Cutters

HONOURED: Andrew Davey has been selected as co-captain for the 2017 season with the QCCS Mackay Cutters.

FORMER Emerald junior Andrew Davey will be the co-captain of the Mackay Cutters rugby league team in 2017.

Davey, 25, played all his junior football in Emerald and was a senior player with the Cowboys before moving to Mackay to play with the Intrust Super Cup team last year.

The second rower secured a contract with the Cutters after the trial matches at the start of the 2016 season and has now been selected to captain the side with former English Super League player Setaimata Sa.

Davey said the Cutters had a tough year in 2016 but he was looking forward to a stronger 2017 season.

He was named Rookie of the Year in 2016 and would love to play for the NRL.

"I just want to go as far as I can, while I can,” he said.

The decision to have two captains was made last week in Mackay after a gruelling "torture weekend” camp.

Cutters head coach Steve Sheppard said the camp aimed to challenge the group and bring them closer together.

"And to see who the real leaders are, so we could come up with a group to lead the squad in 2017,” he said.

Shepherd said Davey and Sa both had been exceptionally strong at the weekend camp.

"I think it's a really good fit for the group to have co-captains with where we're at, at the moment,” Sheppard said.

At training last Friday the team was asked to vote on who they wanted as their captains and their leadership team.

"We then sat down as coaches and our discussion was mirrored by what results came through,” Sheppard said.

"The boys looked up to them and I'm looking forward to working with them.

"They both have plenty of experience and they are genuine leaders.

"They both work hard and understand what it takes to be a consistent footballer.”

Speaking about the weekend camp, he said there was plenty of trust there before but there was a lot more now.

"We want to build a strong culture and hopefully this is the start of it,” Sheppard said.

Davey said he felt honoured to be selected by his team-mates to co-captain the side.

"I have always challenged myself, whether it be at footy or at work, and this is another challenge,” he said.

He started playing football when he was about five years old.

His advice to the young footballers of Emerald was to "challenge yourself and go as far as you can”.

"Three years ago I didn't think I would be the co-captain of the Cutters but now I am,” he said.

The Cutters will start the season with two home games - March 4 against Northern Pride and March 11 against Tweed Heads Seagulls.