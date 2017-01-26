Full house at Adani roadshow

IT WAS standing room only at the Adani Supplier Roadshow in Emerald this week.

The sold-out briefing session outlined the expected project timeline and supply opportunities for local businesses.

The Central Highlands Development Corporation was among many to applaud Adani Australia for bringing renewed economic optimism to the region.

Central Highlands Mayor and CHDC chair Kerry Hayes said the message was clear that Adani was determined to maximise Carmichael's business engagement with regional Queensland.

"Emerald's identification as a Project Sourcing Centre puts us front and centre,” he said.

"There were no promises of business contracts but there was an explicit commitment to work with local businesses to gain an understanding of each other to ensure the best possible chance of securing contract and supply work.

"From the feedback I've received, businesses are now optimistic that Carmichael represents a very real opportunity to re-energise the Central Highlands economy.”

Attendees were told to express their business interest with Adani or Downer Group through ICN Gateway. They were also told a regional supplier portal will be launched later this year.

Those who attended the session were looking forward to seeing the increased opportunities the mine could bring.

HEME operations manager John Herman said it was good to see representatives of Adani come through town and explain expectations and time frames.

"Without government guidelines surrounding how much work needs to stay in the region, it's hard to gauge the sort of work we will get out of it. For us there will be a bigger impact on our business after the three-year mark. We are optimistic about the opportunities and if we can secure more work, we can employ more people,” he said.

Lawrence and Hanson Emerald branch manager Neal Halliday was also optimistic.

"The fact that they went to the effort to have a roadshow and travel around gives us some positive feelings that the project is finally happening. We had all been wondering if it was going to happen and if it did, how we were going to be able to be involved. It will be interesting to see how it all works out,” he said.

What you need to know:

Development expected to start mid 2017

$21.7 billion project

Express your business' interest with Adani or Downer Group through ICN Gateway

Regional Supplier Portal to launch in second quarter of 2017