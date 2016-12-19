Have a coffee or two for the youth of CQ

COFFEE Connect is not your average coffee cart.

As you approach the cart with change in hand, ready for your daily kick of caffeine you'll find a sign telling you about a youth organisation who will receive a donation from the day's profit. But this isn't just a one-off event for Coffee Connect, it's their business.

Five years ago Ron Turner and his wife Paula moved to Blackwater.

After arriving in the town they noticed a need for youth support.

As pastors by trade, and with Paula's background in hospitality they created a unique way to help the community.

The Turner's now run Coffee Connect, a not-for-profit coffee cart that travels throughout Central Queensland and South West Queensland raising money for any youth organisation that needs a helping hand in the local community.

Mr Turner said the pair wanted to create something that could be used to connect with people as well as raise funds for youth organisations in the area.

"We came up with the idea and generous people helped us raise funds to buy the cart,” he said.

"Every dollar of profit goes straight back into a local youth initiative.”

Mr Turner said that for them, Coffee Connect is just part of their life.

"We feel a sense of joy and satisfaction that is getter than anything else by helping youth organisations,” he said.

"It's part of what we do and who we are.”

The pair have also started visiting schools in the region to hold barista training courses and hospitality skills to students.

For more information contact Ron on 0407 028 545.