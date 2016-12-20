Hear sirens chime

IN FULL SWING: (Back, from left) Jon Nolan and David Baxter. (Front, from left) Pam Kerr, Hayley Corbett and Belinda Deebank.

WITH 64 boxes of lollies ready to be thrown to eager children and Santa on route from the North Pole, Operation Rudolph is well under way.

The Emerald Queensland Ambulance Service has been working tirelessly with supporting businesses from around the region to ensure this Christmas Eve is one to remember.

Emerald Queensland Ambulance Service Acting Officer in Charge Belinda Deebank said this year will mark 23 years of the community tradition.

"This year Operation Rudolph will be in honour of Ian Cornish, one of the original organisers of the event,” she said.

"We will have paramedics, SES, hospital staff, QPS, Hot FM, firies and many other people from the community helping to continue the tradition.”

Ms Deebank said that every Operation Rudolph helps the community spirit come alive.

"Everyone gets involved, families have picnics out the front of their houses and other invite the neighbours over, it's a really social event,” she said.

"It's also a time when we can give back to the community. Operation Rudolph is a tradition that keeps the spirit of Christmas alive, we love being a part of it.”

This year Operation Rudolph will be running two separate routes. One for the North side and one for the south side.

Both of the routes will begin at 5pm on Christmas Eve with Santa along for the ride on each.

"It's safer with two different trucks,” Ms Deebank said.

"It is still light so we can see where the kids are and everyone still has time to go home and get ready for Santa to arrive.”

The Emergency Services have requested for everyone's safety that parents make sure children do not run up to or throw water balloons at the vehicles. So gather your friends and family, listen out for the emergency vehicle sirens and get ready to catch lollies this Christmas Eve from 5pm.