Hightened fire conditions in Central Highlands

The Highlands need to be on high alert with high fire danger over the next two days

THE Rural Fire Service (RFS) is urging Central Queensland residents to be prepared for heightened fire conditions despite the recent rain.

RFS Regional Manager Brian Smith reminded residents not to become complacent about fire danger.

"Very high fire danger is forecast for the central highlands and coalfields areas today and tomorrow,” Mr Smith said.

He said crews are on standby ready to respond to any potential fires, and he urges residents to lend a hand by remaining vigilant.

"We encourage everyone to limit the use of fire if possible, and consult your local fire warden if a hazard reduction burn is on the cards.”

Mr Smith also asked Central Queenslanders to avoid any activities that could start a fire, including the use of power tools and machinery.

"Under heightened fire conditions, one spark from power tools or grinding equipment can often be enough to spark a bushfire,” he said.

"Heightened conditions are set to ease on Friday, so you won't have to hold off on the yard work for too long.

It's always safer to take some safety measures now, to help prevent bushfires later.”

Any fires of concern should be reported immediately by phoning Triple Zero (000).

Visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au to locate your local fire warden, view the daily fire danger rating and prepare a Bushfire Survival Plan.