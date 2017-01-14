Holiday crack-down

POLICE ON THE STREET: Constable Ryan OGrady and Constable Michael Lynn.

AS 2016 drew to a close, a spate of incidents leading up to Christmas Day dissapointed Emerald police.

Public nuisance turned out to be a major concern during the holiday period.

Emerald Acting Officer In Charge Senior Sergeant Adam Tetley said on the morning of Christmas eve nine people were charged with public order offences in multiple disturbances linked to licensed premises.

"Further investigations concerning a separate incident involving eight people for assault and damage to a taxi are continuing,” he said.

"We have other, more important issues to deal with and we would prefer to be dealing with them rather than dealing with drunken behaviour.”

As usual over the Christmas period the police also turned their attention to our roads, the aim, as always to ensure the community travelled to and from their destinations safely.

"Due to the time of the year we do increase our presence on roads because people spend more time on the highways,” he said.

"It's a reminder that if you drink and drive you will eventually be caught.”

During the period of December 15 to January 11, Emerald police recorded an increase of drink divers from the same period in 2015.

Eight drink drivers were caught with a 35-year-old male recording the highest reading of 0.172.

Two drug drivers were also caught during the holidays.

"It is unfortunate that the number of drunk drivers has doubled but overall we are happy with the community's effort,” Senior Sgt Tetley said.