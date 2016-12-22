Holiday makeover for the Emerald Saleyards

Cr Rolfe and Tim Maguire inspect the work being undertaken at the at the EmeraldSaleyards.

CATTLE prices are up and so are some new yards at the Emerald Saleyards.

Taking advantage of the Christmas holiday season break in cattle sales, a local builder is busy repairing a roof and new selling pens are being built.

Emerald Saleyards Coordination Committee Chair Councillor Christine Rolfe and president of the Emerald Livestock Selling Association Tim Maguire inspected the site this week to see how the work is progressing.

Councillor Rolfe said it's heartening to see the yards improving each year.

"We've certainly had a good year this year and so we have a profit to make the improvements that agents

and sellers want,” she said.

In addition to the roof repairs, which were damaged in a storm some time ago, the saleyards team is reconfiguring the yard design to make more selling pens next to the drafting area.

Tim Maguire agrees that the work will be most welcome.

"The agents have a good working relationship with the saleyards committee and it's pleasing to see our suggestions become reality,” he said.

"It's an opportune time to get this work done and when it's finished it'll really assist agents and producers.”

Councillor Rolfe said that the current improvements are valued at $250,000 and will be completed early in 2017.