Improved television coverage for Gemfields residents

Gemfields residents will receive improved television signal thanks to a new transmission tower

IF you live in Gemfields you may have noticed an improved television signal lately.

This is due to the installation of an additional transmitting antenna on the Sapphire transmission tower.

The works were carried out in late December by contracting company N-Com and funded by the Central Highlands Regional Council.

Anakie, Sapphire and the Willows also saw improvement to their communications infrastructure with 3G remote control units installed to enable improved remote monitoring and maintenance of these services.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said he hopes these improvements will resolve many of the issues raised by residents, particularly those in Rubyvale, and visitors relating to access to free-to-air digital TV.

'We thank everyone for their patience and cooperation.'

Terry and Vicki Gilshnan, owners of the Gemseekers Caravan Park in Rubyvale, said they could now pick up a clear 15 to 18 of the 35 digital channels on their UHF antenna.

'Before you could get nothing except maybe SBS,' Terry said.

'We've had customers book in for a week and then leave because they couldn't get TV signal. This year customers might stay longer, which means a boost for the Emerald economy as well. It's a great flow on effect.'

Terry and Vicki thanked the Mayor and everyone involved in helping to get the signal back.