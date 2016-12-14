In the arms of an Angel Flight pilot

ANGEL FLIGHT: Trevor Steel with his aircraft on the ground at the Sunshine Coast Airport.

A PASSION for flying and aviation developed into 13 years of volunteer work for Angel Flight pilot Trevor Steel.

"I always wanted to fly but couldn't afford it until I was 30,” he said.

"At that time I was able to use an aircraft to fly to different areas for work.”

For 26 years Mr Steel worked as the CEO of Metway Bank until his retirement in 1996.

With branches scattered across the east coast of Australia stretching as far north as Cairns and as far south as Melbourne, he knew the easiest way to get around was to fly.

"I was fortunate to be able to use an aircraft to fly myself to the different branches,” Mr Steel said.

After his retirement, Mr Steel said his passion for flying was still very much a big part of his life.

However, he suffered a heart attack and underwent a heart bypass, forcing him to give up flying for some time.

It wasn't until 2003 when he sold an aircraft hanger to Bill Bristow, the founder of Angel Flight, that he was motivated to to go through the rigorous testing to be cleared to fly again.

"I sold Bill a hanger and he started telling me about Angel Flight and I knew I wanted to be involved,” Mr Steel said.

Angel Flight coordinates non-emergency flights to help people living in rural areas trying to deal with the trouble of bad health, poor finances and daunting distance.

All flights are free and allow patients to travel to medical facilities anywhere in Australia.

Although Angel Flight pilots do not carry aeromedical staff or medical equipment they are pivotal to the accessibility of medical treatment for many people throughout Central Queensland.

"I started flying for Angel Flight when it was first created,” Mr Steel said

"Back then pilots volunteered their time, their aircraft and the petrol.”

Since it was first founded, Angel Flight has gained significant recognition and due to generous donations, the petrol which costs approximately $200 per hour of flight, is now covered.

However, Angel Flight pilots still volunteer their time and their aircraft.

Mr Steel completed his first mission with Angel Flight in 2003 at which time he flew a patient from Rockhampton to Brisbane.

Mr Steel's career as an Angel Flight volunteer pilot spanned 11 years during which time he completed 204 missions and helped countless of families across Central Queensland make it safely to their medical appointments in the city.

"It is a really gratifying experience,” he said.

"It's not like donating money to another charity, as an Angel Flight pilot you actually get to meet the people you are helping.

"You meet the children who have cancer and are travelling to treatment and you wonder how they put up with something like that at three years old.

"One lady I knew had twins, one of the twins had heart issues since birth. Shortly after I found out he had gotten better, I was told his twin brother had poured boiling water over himself.

"It just goes to show there are many families with a number of issues, and you just wonder how they cope.”

Mr Steel said Angel Flight is a service like no other and encourages anyone with an aircraft to volunteer.

"It's an incredibly important service for people who live in rural areas needing ongoing treatment,” he said.

"For example a cancer patient who needs to travel from Emerald to Brisbane for chemotherapy won't only need to endure the chemotherapy, but the long hours of travel back and forth and the bumpy and dangerous road.

"Angel Flight is like a taxi service for the sky, it takes a lot of pressure off the people who need help, it's one less thing for them to worry about.”

Mr Steel said volunteering for Angel Flight is an amazing opportunity for anyone with their own aircraft.

"You feel a great sense of satisfaction knowing you can help someone and take the pressure of an already stressful situation.”

Angel Flight Australia is now recruiting volunteer pilots and drivers to provide transport for people in Emerald, for more information visit www.angelflight.org.au.