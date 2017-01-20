Keep track of property to stop thefts

WE ALL know how easy it is to forget what you have hidden away in the fridge "out the back”.

And when you notice something missing, it's even easier to come up with the explanation that you misplaced or used what you were looking for.

But if you can't remember when you used the snags you've been keeping in your back freezer, or you don't know how you've misplaced the tools that were sitting on your porch table, there might be something more sinister going on.

As opportunistic crime continues to be a problem in areas across Central Queensland, police are warning Emerald residents the town is not being spared this offending.

Emerald acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Adam Tetley said opportunistic crime such as people jumping fences and stealing alcohol, food and other items was a problem in Emerald.

"Emerald is no longer a small country town. Residents can't get away with leaving their cars and houses unlocked. We need to get rid of that mentality,” he said.

"There have been instances of alleged offenders found in possession of property suspected of coming from backyards.”

We all know it's easy to forget what you leave outside on the deck or even in your deck fridge, but Emerald police are urging residents to keep a track of what they have.

"Residents need to be aware of what they have in their back fridge and freezers and report it if they notice things missing,” Sgt Tetley said.

"Tools and other items left on the back veranda should also be locked up.

"It is a timely reminder for Emerald residents to ensure their houses and vehicles are locked and secure.”