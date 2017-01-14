Kimber to Taiwan before university

Sasha Kimber and her Rotary Jacket featuring her sunflower badge which she gives to other members.

SASHA Kimber's Christmas came early when she found out her OP score.

The Emerald State High School captain finished her final year of school on a high, with an OP 2.

"I checked on the internet the night they came up,” she said.

"I stayed up refreshing the page constantly.

"It crashed five minutes after midnight but I was determined to get it so I got it just before it crashed.”

Student Chris Szpiegla achieved the school's highest result with an OP 1 and Keeley Chambers also got a OP 2.

Sasha is planning on studying science actuarial, which applies mathematical and statistical methods to assess risk in insurance, finance and other industries.

"My Maths C teach told me I was suited for it,” she said.

"I think it was his dream and he said 'I'll make it your dream too'.”

Sasha can study the course at Bond University, on the Gold Coast, or at Australian National University in Canberra though her preference is to stay in Queensland.

"I've already toured Bond and I'm quite interested in studying there, it sounds perfect there,” she said.

But before life at university can begin, Sasha is first going on exchange to Taiwan for 12 months.

"I'll be going to high school in Taipei called the Dongfang High School of Industry and Commerce,” she said.

"I'll major in Food and Beverage Department... they just put me in food and beverage but I've always wanted to study something in food.

"But because of my main focus was maths, I never

got to pursue that but now

I do.”

Sasha said she expected it to be a massive culture shock, considering she could not speak much of the language.

"I don't know much about Taiwan but I couldn't be happier with the country of choice,” she said.

"It's such a gorgeous, friendly culture and the people are lovely.”

Sasha will stay with three host families throughout the year, appointed by her host Rotary club, Wu-Ku Rotary Club.