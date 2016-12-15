Locals voice concerns

EVIDENCE surrounding black lung has been shared at committee hearings throughout the Central Highlands this week.

The Coal Worker's Pneumoconiosis Select Committee heard evidence from past and present miners sharing their stories and raising concerns with dust and seals on equipment.

Outside the hearing in Blackwater yesterday, Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar said the inquiry was incredibly important for the Central Highlands.

"This committee is one of the most important things that will occur in the 55th parliament; it is bringing this issue to the forefront,” Mr Millar said.

"We need to ensure we're on top of it.

"We need to have procedures in place and all the medical expertise and health and safety practises on site to eradicate this hideous disease.”

Chair of the Committee, Member for Bundamba, Jo-Ann Miller said evidence given throughout the Central Highlands had shown there was a big difference between the way permanent and casual workers were treated.

"The evidence before us shows when permanent workers raise issues, the mine operators tend to take it more seriously,” she said.

"But the contract workers are too scared to raise concerns because the contractors tend to sack them or move them around or find another reason to curtail their employment.

"It is a huge issue for the industry.

"We have to get to the bottom of why black lung is an issue in this day and age.”

Miner Matthew O'Toole shared his experience at the hearing after working in the industry for 27 years.

"You have to make sure the rubber seals are good and the air filters are clean, because the dust is that fine it just gets everywhere,” he told the committee.

"It's an issue everyone wants to get sorted... it's gotta be looked after.”

Mr O'Toole does not have symptoms of black lung but said outside the hearing that he now took the risk of contracting the disease seriously.

"I'm taking the precaution and organising a chest x-ray,” he said.

"You spit up the phlegm and you can see the black coal dust, but it should be all right, I hope,” he said.

Public hearings occurred in Rockhampton, Tieri and Blackwater earlier this week.

The final hearing is this morning in Emerald at 9am.