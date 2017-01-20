Maternity review continues

ROCKHAMPTON Base Hospital director of nursing and midwifery Susan Foyle has committed to working with the Emerald community to ensure local women get the best and safest birthing experience.

In February Ms Foyle will spend a week in Emerald Hospital talking to women, doctors and midwives. She will review the systems, processes, audits and outcomes of the maternity service. She will then provide a report containing findings, achievements and recommendations.

She will continue to work with the hospital, visiting for a day each month.

Ms Foyle said she was looking forward to working with the community.

"My passion is that women are empowered through their birthing experience, that women are autonomous beings that have an absolute right to choose their birthing experience,” she said.

"We do acknowledge that some women may choose birthing options that aren't particularly recommended or are outside of the guidelines. My role is to support women, midwives and doctors going through that because it puts us all in a tricky situation sometimes if there is some conflict going on.”

During the week of February 6, forums will be held for women to share their birthing experience.