Mayor welcomes funding for Bauhinia to Taroom Road

CENTRAL Highlands' Mayor Kerry Hayes has welcomed the road work funding announcement from the Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey.

"The Queensland Government has fast-tracked a number of road network renewal works and the Central Highlands region has been a beneficiary,” the mayor said.

"Some sectional pave and seal work on the Dawson Highway between Taroom and Bauhinia will be carried out that will address a few of the problem areas on that stretch of road.

"This particular road is an important strategic link in the council and state government road network and it's encouraging to see that recognised in this region.

"It's certainly a positive for the region and let's hope the trend continues into 2017.”