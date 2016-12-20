32°
News

Miners were 'treated like dogs', inquiry told

Jessica Dorey
| 20th Dec 2016 8:11 PM
BLACK LUNG INQUIRY: Miners Mitch Wyatte and Lachlan Jarrett providing evidence at a hearing in Emerald on Thursday night.
BLACK LUNG INQUIRY: Miners Mitch Wyatte and Lachlan Jarrett providing evidence at a hearing in Emerald on Thursday night. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO Tieri miners have claimed they were confined to a training room for seven consecutive shifts and "treated like dogs" after refusing to work underground.

The visibly emotional pair told a public hearing about an incident in December last year where they refused to go underground at Glencore's Oaky Creek North mine because of health and safety concerns not long after the name of the first man to have black lung disease was revealed.

While the pair hadn't made an official complaint, underground miner of 11 years Lachlan Jarrett told the Coal Workers Pneumoconiosis select committee hearing in Emerald how the group refused to go underground until they were cleared of black lung.

Glencore said it was respecting the employees' decisions and "not pressuring (the miners) to return to work". It also said the workers had been on "full pay" during that time.

But Mr Jarrett said: "The blokes who decided to stay out were sent out to the back corner of the mine site to a training room, it's away from all the main offices, it's a training room and it's got a contractors bathhouse next to it. We were told to go to that room and stay in that room and do not move until the under(ground) manager comes up."

"I continued to explain why I decided to stay out- peace of mind, security, I've got two young kids and I want to be able to be alive for them at the end of the day."

"I thought about it for a lot of days and was really worried about myself and my health and my safety. I had a child being born the next week, I had a lot on my mind that night."

Mr Jarrett's last five-yearly x-ray had been in September 2015 and was cleared of CWP by the medical team although the x-ray showed only one and a half of his lungs.

In December 2015, information revealed inadequacies in training of radiologists prevented a comprehensive diagnosis of black lung.

"You get chest x-rays every five years to make sure there's nothing wrong with you. We all felt safe and secure with that. And to get that misinformation that there may be something wrong with that process made me think well there may be something wrong with me," he said.

"It was just common sense for me to not put myself in an environment where I'd be exposed to coal dust until I knew if my lungs were fine and if I'd contracted this thing."

 

Underground miner for 15 years Mitchell Wyatte said the group offered to do alternative duties instead of going underground.

"We can still work, we'll work on the surface do extra tickets, get up to speed with anything, we'll do anything on the surface. We just don't want to expose ourselves to more dust," he told the hearing.

"We were sitting in a room with four walls, one fridge and a microwave they just wanted us to sit there. Every night we told them 'we're happy to do work'. 'No we've been told that you're to go into the room and stay there' they said.

"We were up there for seven nights. Just stuck in a room with four walls fridge and microwave and treated like dogs."

Mr Wyatte told the committee he was later transferred to a different job on site.

"They said 'you're going to be the dust man, since you care about dust so much you can look after the dust of the long haul'," he said.

Mr Jarrett claimed bullying like this had been an issue on site since December 2015.

"I heard them talking about Mitch one day, and they said the dust fairy will get on to it," he said.

"That's how comical someone's job is looking after dust."

In closing Councillor Assist Ben McMillan stated the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act "made it a criminal offence for any person to cause or attempt or conspire to cause any detriment to another person because that person has made a complaint or raised a concern about a safety issue".

"The Department of Natural Resources and Mines has an independent Commissioner for Mine Safety and Health that person has a statutory function to prosecute offences under the legislation, including this one," Mr McMillan said.

"Can I encourage you to peruse that if you wish to do that, and come back to this committee if you don't have any response from the commissioner."

The CQ News asked questions of Glencore on worker safety, worker job security and workplace bullying.

A Glencore spokesperson said the company respected their employees' decisions, "took their concerns seriously and made a conscious decision not to pressure them to return to work".

"Until the second readings of their chest x-rays became available, the employees remained on full pay and were accommodated in the training room while onsite," the spokesperson said.

"When the second readings became available and each employee received a clean bill of health, they immediately chose to return to work. Over the past year, as we've learned more about CWP and its background, we have taken a number of steps to educate, assist and support our people."

Visit the committee website to view submissions here.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  black lung coal workers' pneumoconiosis cwp editors picks emerald glencore oaky creek north tieri

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stormy Christmas

Stormy Christmas

It will be a cloud covered Christmas in CQ this year.

A new year with a bang

BRIGHT DISPLAY: A taste of the fireworks display planned for New Year's Eve.

Make Pioneer Park the place you'll be to see in the new year.

Holiday makeover for the Emerald Saleyards

Cr Rolfe and Tim Maguire inspect the work being undertaken at the at the EmeraldSaleyards.

The Emerald Saleyards has had some improvements made.

Missing man thought to be in CQ

Paul Anderson has been reported missing from Middle Ridge.

Missing man from Toowoomba thought to be in Central Queensland

Local Partners

Stormy Christmas

It will be a cloud covered Christmas in CQ this year.

Mayor welcomes funding for Bauhinia to Taroom Road

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes.

Funding announcement welcomed by Central Highlands mayor.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Beating the heat in the school holidays

Ellie Dyer on the monkey bars at a fun filled playground.

Looking for something to do these school holidays?

Santa is coming to Isaac libraries

CHRISTMAS CRAFT: Join in the special Story Time sessions at Isaac Libraries December 5 to 9 and create your own Christmas craft like Sophia, Evie and Ashley Williams.

Santa is dropping in to the libraries in the Isaac Region.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

TODAY show star swaps shift to host an evening of heart-warming Christmas sounds by candlelight.

COMEDY: City's YouTube star wins thousands of followers

Cheyanne Ferguson is a YouTuber based in Toowoomba.

She does make some money through advertising on the site

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Mariah Carey 'doesn't know' Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey "doesn't know" who Demi Lovato is

Amy Schumer buys family's farm back

Amy Schumer has bought her father's farm back

Why did Margot Robbie want Coco Pops at her wedding?

Margot Robbie

Inside Margot Robbie’s wedding: Coco Pops and hay bales

Alan Thicke remembered at lively memorial

AlanThicke was remembered at a memorial service on Sunday

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $219,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $225,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 1 1 $239,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!