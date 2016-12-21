Missing man thought to be in CQ

Paul Anderson has been reported missing from Middle Ridge.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a man missing from Middle Ridge, Toowoomba, who was last sighted in the Central Queensland area.

Paul Anderson was last seen on December 16 around 7.15am at an address in Paddington Court, Middle Ridge, but hasn't been seen or made contact with anyone since.

Though there have been reported sightings of the 49-year-old in Alpha, police are urging anyone who sees him to contact police.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers a medical condition and his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 175cm tall and has brown hair and wears an eye patch.

Mr Anderson was last seen wearing a black cap, navy blue long sleeved shirt and trousers and boots.

He is believed to be in a very distinctive cream coloured Proton Jumbuck ute.

Anyone who sees him is asked to approach him, offer assistance and stay with him while they call police.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.