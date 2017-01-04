New Year's babies

Shengcai Wang holds his new daughter, born on January 1 at the Emerald Hospital.

THE New Year had an added sparkle for Matt Frankish and Nicole Farr.

The Middlemount couple welcomed their fourth child into the world on New Year's Day, their bundle of joy coming a couple of weeks early.

"He was due on January 17, but I have a history of early bubs, so I was prepared for that,” she said.

"I stayed in Emerald in the lead-up to his birth.

"I came in just after Christmas, I spent Christmas at home.”

Matt and Nicole welcomed 2017 in quietly, going out for dinner in Emerald.

"We didn't even stay up till 12pm, we had tea at the pub,” Nicole said.

"We weren't doing anything special for New Year's, I didn't feel like doing anything.”

Born at 4.45pm and weighing 7lb exactly, Oliver came as an early birthday present for Nicole, who celebrated her birthday on January 2.

"Lucky he's not sharing his birthday with his mumma,” she said with a smile.

"I'm not sure he'd appreciate that in a few years.”

Oliver is a younger brother for Darcy, 7, Cooper, 4, and Georgia, 3, who have been patiently waiting the arrival of their brother in Middlemount with their grandma.

Shengcai Wang and Ying Wu were also celebrating 2017 with the birth of their second baby girl on January 1.

The couple was yet to decide a name for the , who was the first baby to be born on New Year's Day at the Emerald Hospital, at 4.19pm and weighing 3.52kg.

"She was expected on December 30 but she waited for the New Year,” proud father Shengcai said.

"It's a very good thing, lots of people try.

"It's most important to be born at the start of the New Year than the last few days of the past year.”

She is a younger sister for two-and-a half-year-old Andi, and grandma and grandpa travelled from China for the birth.

Nate Blake Gilbert was the third baby to be born at the Emerald Hospital in 2017, born at 5.12am on Monday, January 2.

Nate is the first child for proud parents Blake and Elyse Gilbert, who said his birth was the best way to see in the New Year.

"It's a great way to start 2017,” Elyse said.

"We couldn't pick a better way to start it.”