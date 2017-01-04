Nominate someone great for Australia Day awards

THE Central Highlands Regional Council is once again calling for nominations for the prestigious Australia Day Awards.

Each year, the program recognises local residents for their outstanding contributions to the region.

"Australia Day is all about thanking those people who make our community a better place - by the work they do, the encouragement they offer or simply the passion they show,” Mayor Cr Kerry Hayes said.

"These awards provide a great opportunity to celebrate, recognise and reward the efforts of these wonderful people.

"If you know someone great in our community, we'd love to hear from you.

"It only takes a few minutes to fill out the nomination form, which you can pick up at your local council office, download from our website or fill in online.”

Completed nomination forms must be received by council by 5pm today.

Each category will have a winner from the Blackwater/Duaringa area, Capella/Tieri area, Emerald area and Springsure/Rolleston area.

Winners will be announced at council's Australia Day celebrations across the Central Highlands on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

For more information call 1300 242 686.