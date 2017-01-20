Passion for fairways runs in golfing family

WITH five golf professionals in his family, Matt Victorsen is at home with a golf club in hand.

Matt and his wife Lauren have recently moved to town and taken over as the golf professional at the Emerald Golf Club.

"There are five golf professionals in my family, my grandfather, my father, uncle, brother and myself,” Matt said.

"It's a love that's passed down and we've been playing golf since we were in nappies.”

It's a love that Matt plans to pass on to his two kids in hope they will follow family tradition into professional golf.

Matt's love for golf has taken him around the world, and just last year he coached the 2015 Veritas World Junior Champion in California, in America.

He was also nominated the Queensland PGA Teaching Professional of the Year which he said was a highlight of a very successful year.

Matt is good friends with Dave Delahunty, the previous professional at the Emerald Golf Club, who suggested Matt apply for the job in Emerald.

"Lauren and I are really excited to be here and we hope to promote junior golf to the local community and the Central Highlands,” he said.

"We can't wait to get to know the golfers in the area.”