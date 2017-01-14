Petrol skyrockets at start of 2017

LOCALS throughout the region have been shocked by the steep fuel price increase this week.

Prices at the bowser have continued to rise above a December average of 125.4cpl unleaded in Emerald, to an average of 144.9cpl on January 12.

Emerald local Elaine Carpenter was disgraced at the prices.

"Having to drive the distances we do in the bush is already a disadvantage and when fuel prices go up here when they don't in the city, well, I just think it's a little astronomical. It's too much,” she said.

Elaine said it was lucky her Mazda 6 sedan was economical with the prices that we are paying at the bowser.

The bleak outlook is similar across the region.

The RACQ's December 2016 Monthly Fuel Report stated averages of unleaded in Blackwater fell 0.2cpl from the November averages to 127.9 while Moranbah rose 1.1cpl from November to a December average of 121.6.

However, those prices have now increased nearly 15cpl.

Barcaldine was also named the most expensive location to buy petrol in Queensland by RACQ on January 4, sitting at 140.4cpl.

Barcaldine local Michelle Maraz says she normally stops in Emerald to buy her fuel.

"I tend to fill up in Emerald because it is often cheaper than back in Barcaldine but it's not too different today,” she said.

"When you need fuel you just have to buy it.”

The RACQ report also stated in January 2017 the international price used in the marked, the Saudi CP, was 5.0cpl, higher than December 2016 at 32.4cpl.

"This is likely to lead to an increase in retail LPG price. Retail margins and retail prices are currently substantially higher than historic prices relative to the Suadi CP,” the report said.