35°
News

Petrol skyrockets at start of 2017

Jessica Dorey
| 5th Jan 2017 12:20 PM
REVVING UP: Petrol prices around CQ have skyrocketed.
REVVING UP: Petrol prices around CQ have skyrocketed. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOCALS throughout the region have been shocked by the steep fuel price increase this week.

Prices at the bowser have continued to rise above a December average of 125.4cpl unleaded in Emerald, to an average of 144.9cpl on January 12.

Emerald local Elaine Carpenter was disgraced at the prices.

"Having to drive the distances we do in the bush is already a disadvantage and when fuel prices go up here when they don't in the city, well, I just think it's a little astronomical. It's too much,” she said.

Elaine said it was lucky her Mazda 6 sedan was economical with the prices that we are paying at the bowser.

The bleak outlook is similar across the region.

The RACQ's December 2016 Monthly Fuel Report stated averages of unleaded in Blackwater fell 0.2cpl from the November averages to 127.9 while Moranbah rose 1.1cpl from November to a December average of 121.6.

However, those prices have now increased nearly 15cpl.

Barcaldine was also named the most expensive location to buy petrol in Queensland by RACQ on January 4, sitting at 140.4cpl.

Barcaldine local Michelle Maraz says she normally stops in Emerald to buy her fuel.

"I tend to fill up in Emerald because it is often cheaper than back in Barcaldine but it's not too different today,” she said.

"When you need fuel you just have to buy it.”

The RACQ report also stated in January 2017 the international price used in the marked, the Saudi CP, was 5.0cpl, higher than December 2016 at 32.4cpl.

"This is likely to lead to an increase in retail LPG price. Retail margins and retail prices are currently substantially higher than historic prices relative to the Suadi CP,” the report said.

Central Queensland News

Topics:  emerald petrol racq

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Crews overcome challenges to deliver road project

Crews overcome challenges to deliver road project

Council crews have completed a $1.5 million project on Lou Lou Park Road, north west of Clermont.

Surprise downpour in Springsure

THE RAINS ARE HERE: Lindy and Will's granddaughter on their farm in 2010 when they received 530mm, the Kehl's have recorded 150mm of rain this month.

Farmer's welcome rain as late Christmas present.

Win your love with tickets

SMILES: Staff and children from Outside School Hours Care are fundraising for a new playground at the centre.

DAZZLE your darling with tickets to this year's Valentine's Day Ball

Kimber to Taiwan before university

Sasha Kimber and her Rotary Jacket featuring her sunflower badge which she gives to other members.

Sasha Kimber is off to Taiwan on a 12 month exchange program

Local Partners

Ups and downs in NBN quest to leave no home behind

Between the political football game and the horror stories surrounding the National Broadband Network rollout, it's difficult to see the fibre for the copper.

Our love affair with the internet is growing

Gympie West's Micah, Kathy, Rob and Mitchell Pitt, with their dog Winston, enjoying their devices through the National Broadband Network.

We do it in bed, at work, in the kitchen ... and on the loo.

Win your love with tickets

SMILES: Staff and children from Outside School Hours Care are fundraising for a new playground at the centre.

DAZZLE your darling with tickets to this year's Valentine's Day Ball

Be bowled over with fun at Australia Day

FACE OF REGION: Isaac Regional Council is proud to welcome world champion Brett Wilkie as the region's official Australia Day Ambassador for 2017.

Don't miss the Australia Day activities planned for the Isaac Region

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's divorce finalised

AMBER Heard and Johnny Depp's marriage has been dissolved, five months after they reached a financial settlement.

Ten suspects charged over Kim Kardashian West's Paris attack

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West.

Suspects named in infamous attack

Good and bad of tropics

BOOK COVER: Annie Seaton's latest novel \"Daintree\". Published by Pan Macmillan Australia

The next best thing to visiting the Daintree is reading about it

Talitha Cummins claims she was sacked on maternity leave

She had expected to return to her weekend newsreading role

Tracing every track: adopted Australian’s amazing journey

Dev Patel in a scene from the movie Lion.

AUSSIE director roars with his feature film debut Lion.

One of the biggest disasters of Scorsese’s career?

Andrew Garfield and Shin'ya Tsukamoto in a scene from the movie Silence.

DIRECTOR'S new movie is biggest flop of Hollywood's awards season.

James Corden names and shames rudest celebrity

TALK show host reveals which celebrity is ‘a bit f**king rude’.

POSSIBILTIY FOR SUBDIVISION! $199,000 Negotiable.

2 Alma Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 1 1 $199,000

This timber home is built on a 569m² corner allotment of prime real-estate. Only 2 streets from the new High Rise Apartments built on the river front. This...

10 ha Vacant and Ready To Build On

Lot 2 Goodman Road, Alton Downs 4702

Residential Land This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ... $269,000

This great rural vacant 10 ha (24 acre) block of land is ideal if you are looking at moving out of town and build your own home. Heaps of room to have horses a few...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $230,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

OWN YOUR OWN PRIVATE HIDEAWAY!

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Fronting Golf Course Overlooking the 4th Green!!

4 Fowler Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Take a short stroll to the local bowls club or drive your buggy out the back gate and straight onto the golf course! Immaculately maintained, in a quiet...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHS. LARGE CORNER BLOCK.

12 Doongarra Crescent, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Auction Location: 12 Doongarra Crescent Gracemere QLD 4702. Large Corner Block. 678M2 Allotment. Street Access. Room for a shed and pool. If you like...

Affordable Luxury

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

Unit 3 1 1 $299,000

This low-set modern brick home is still under the builder's warranty. A large open plan tiled and air-conditioned kitchen, dining and lounge with sliding glass...

Perfect Parcel of Land

20 Joseph Street, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality ... $135,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood is this vacant land of superb quality and size. Close to the centre of Gracemere, just a short drive to schools and shops this...

HOUSE OF THE WEEK. $389,000

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

The proud owners of this stylish, unique family home are leaving the area and have massively reduced the price of their home so they can sell immediately. Relax on...

GREAT INVESTMENT INCENTIVE!!

37 Taramoore Road, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $277,500

If you are looking for an investment opportunity with extra incentive than you are in luck! This property is currently under National Rental Affordability Scheme...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!