Pick of the bunch

Planting on last year's winter rain has resulted in a bumper first pick of the season.

IT'S the first pick of the season for many cotton growers across the region and all signs are pointing towards a high yield.

Neek Morawitz was among many farmers in the area to take advantage of the wider planting window created by the addition of the latest generation of biotechnology traits in cotton.

His family owns and runs a mixed enterprise property named Argoon, located outside Comet.

The property spans 2700ha, with 700ha of irrigated land.

This year Mr Morawitz split his cotton crops to take advantage of the wider planting season.

The first crop spanning 388ha was planted in August, while another 165ha was planted in October.

Mr Morawitz said the opportunity to plant on the winter rain that occurred in June/July last year got the crop off to a good start.

"We planted on that rain, it worked perfectly for us,” he said.

"We had some insect and pest pressure early in the season due to the winter rain and the amount of chickpeas in the region but that didn't cause too much concern and eased off soon enough.

"In the end we've seen a really solid result with the early planted crop. It has good yield potential.

"I'm really happy with it - it has gone well.”

It looks to be a successful season for most cotton growers in the region, with many farmers who haven't planted cotton in a few seasons returning to the crop.

Cotton Australia Central Highlands regional managerRenee Anderson said great weather conditions was one of the contributing factors to a larger than usual crop in theCentral Highlands.

A total of 17,206ha of irrigated cotton was planted this season, with an addition of 3252ha of rain-grown cotton.

"Favourable weather means this season's crop is significantly larger than last year's because farmers were able to maximise the rainfall they received,” Ms Anderson said.

"Cotton pricing was good and rainfall came at just the right time late in 2016, so the Central Highlands cotton crop will be more than 25%larger than last season's.”

It is the perfect mix of early rain, great weather and a wider planting window that will see farmers reap the rewards.

"The weather this season has been mild, there haven't been any extreme events,” Ms Anderson said.

"Most Central Highlands growers are quite happy with the progress of the season so far.

"Although there was some overcast weather in December, that moved on fairly quickly and the season has progressed well since then.

"The introduction of the latest generation of biotechnology traits in cotton, in addition to extended planting windows, gave farmers a lot more flexibility to plant this season.

"The additional flexibility this season meant farmers could time their planting really well and for that reason this year's harvest will extend into late June or even early July, depending on conditions.

"Many growers are confident of reasonably high yields this season, which means a lot for the farmers and also for businesses in the community.

"This season we've also seen quite a few growers, who have not planted cotton for many seasons, return to the crop.”

Because of the extended planting window harvesting will also be extended, pushing the picking time frame from three months to nearly six months.

While the outlook is uncertain for the mid and late-year planted crops, expectations are it will be a great season overall.

The mid-season planted cotton will receive defoliation in the next two weeks, with picking to start in a month, while the late-planted cotton is looking to harvest between May and July.