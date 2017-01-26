Plantings bean better

FULL OF BEANS: Steven and Matthew Marshall on their property Nandowrie are ready to plant mungbeans for the summer season.

AS THE temperature heats up and seasonal rains start to hit the region, farmers are looking to plant their summer crops.

The increase of rainfall during late December and early January make it an ideal time to plant mungbeans.

However, as like any crop, planting mungbeans comes with its risks. It's about striking the right balance of moisture in the soil with the possibility of rain in the first few weeks after planting.

And to ensure the maximum possibility of rain, sometimes you need to risk exposing the seeds to extreme heat. Which, is not ideal.

With temperatures hitting 40 degrees last week, Steven, Narelle, Matthew and Nevita Marshall took the risk.

Their property, Nandowrie, is located off Tambo Rd. The mixed enterprise property spans 6400 hectares and comprises of grain and cattle.

Steven said the family was taking the risk in hope that it was going to be an above average season.

"We have to weigh the risk with a hot start to the crop in the hope for the possibility of cooling temperatures and rain,” he said.

"We've just gotta roll with it.”

Scattered rainfall around the region has left many farmers in a situation where they don't have enough moisture in the soil to plant the crop.

However, the Marshalls have been lucky with rainfall. Following the weeks after Christmas they received a total rainfall of 125mm.

"Unfortunately we missed the heavy rain,” Steven said.

"But the rain we did get, gently soaked into the soil and it has been just as adequate.”

The Marshalls are coming off the back of an average mungbean season last year and are looking for at least a similar season in 2017.

"Indications show that it could be a better than average season, however that could change,” Steven said.

"In an average season we would hope for another 20-50mm in the next month. So if it cools down and we get rain, we should get a reasonable run.”

Agronomist Graham Spackman said mungbean grew better as the months cooled off.

"They need to start with rain in the first three to four weeks to be successful,” he said.

"Mungbeans are a quick growing crop. They mature in 70 days and can be taken off between 80 to 90 days. Although some farmers haven't had good rain so far, there are a few more weeks left in the planting window.”