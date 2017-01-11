Police seek witnesses of hit and run of 13-year-old boy

EMERALD police are urging anyone who witnessed a hit and run of a 13-year-old boy on Monday night to contact Crime Stoppers.

Acting Sergeant Simon Bugden said two boys aged 12 and 13 were walking at the end of Pressler Rd, Emerald, at 7pm when a vehicle performed a u-turn and hit the back of the 13-year-old-boy.

"The driver drove off without stopping,” Sgt Bugden said.

"The boy is being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

"We are encouraging anyone who witnessed the event to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”