QAS pulled to halt: if it's flooded forget it

IN A timely social media post, Queensland Ambulance Service reminded the public that even emergency services have to forget it if it's flooded.

The incident occurred west of Emerald on Saturday after the area received much needed rain. The post got QAS social media followers wondering, what is the protocol for emergency services blocked by flooded roads?

Acting Central Queensland Chief Superintendent Warren Kellet told CQ News that in an area prone to flooding such as Central Queensland, QAS has structures in place to ensure everyone is looked after.

"When someone calls 000 and we know there are flooded roads in the area, we will work out the logistics. We will prioritise their call and send the most appropriate response,” he said.

"If a crew cannot get to a patient they will inform the operations centre who will dispatch another crew on the other side of the flooded road.

"During this time, we will call the patient and keep them informed of what is happening.

"Every year Queenslanders risk their lives by driving through floodwater. Although the well-known "if it's flooded, forget it” message urges drivers to stay out of floodwater, in the heat of the moment, too many people push on and put their lives at risk.”