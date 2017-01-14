Rain is on the way

Bonnie Marie took this shot captioned: Morning showers. The Central Highlands can expect thunderstorms this weekend.

CLEAR skies will turn cloudy again this weekend as thunderstorms cover the region.

Rain will not cool CQ as temperatures remain high with a maximum of 37 degrees on Friday, 36 degrees on Saturday and 34 degrees on Sunday.

Weatherzone meteorologist Jacob Cronje said the weekend will be extremely hot and humid.

"There will be risks of thunderstorms every day on the weekend,” he said.

"Thunderstorms will most likely take place in the afternoons.

"By the end of the weekend Emerald and Blackwater should receive about 20mm of rain.

"However, it is important to add that the cloud coverage will not cool temperatures.

"This will make the weekend very uncomfortable and humid.”

The weekend rainfall will add to the region's January total increasing the average to 100mm, nearly half of the wettest January on record. That January was in 2004 when Emerald received 231.6mm.

Unfortunately there will not be much relief from the heat as evenings will remain hot and sticky with temperatures reaching a minimum of 25 degrees at night.

Looking toward next week, temperatures will remain in the mid 30s, and showers will begin to ease on Monday.