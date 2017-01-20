Rain needed for summer crops

IT'S BEEN a confusing start to the season in Central Queensland, with weather throwing all sorts of climates at the region.

From extreme heat to patchy, heavy rain, we've had it all in the past month.

With early planted cotton looking to be picked and summer crops needing to be planted, we asked the experts how the weather is impacting different crops.

So far, things are looking good for cotton.

Central Highlands Cotton Growers and Irrigators Association president Emma MCullagh said the wider planting window eased the impact of changing weather conditions.

"Growers have been fortunate to plant in a wider window, which means they can lessen the impact of weather on the crop,” she said.

"Although there is no sign of rain damage to cotton planted early in the season, growers are monitoring the impact of prolonged cloudy weather.

"Those farmers that planted early in the season would like to see fine, dry conditions heading toward the end of harvest.”

Farmers are also waiting on the pulse to get mung beans and other dry land crops such as sorghum in the ground.

Agronomist Graham Spackman said although the region received some scattered storms, most areas didn't get enough rain to gain the correct moisture profile to plant.

"We need to have good rain in the next three to four weeks or it will start to get too late in the season to plant,” he said.

"The soil needs to have a good moisture profile for mung beans to get started. Then we need to have rain in the first month for the crop to be successful.

"They grow better as the months cool off and can be harvested inside three months.

"Sorghum, on the other hand, is tougher. It can last longer without rain but we still want to see rain on the soil in the next two to three weeks.

"In general, farmers who don't get good rain in that time may wait to plant winter crops instead.”

Mr Spackman said decent rain was needed soon.

"As long as we get good rain that covers wide areas in the next few weeks we arein for a terrific year,” hesaid.

"The rain will not only help summer crops get in the ground but will also prepare the moisture profile for the winter crops.”

The outlook

Cotton: Wider planting windows lessening impact of weather on crop

Mung beans: A very profitable crop if region gets rain in the next few weeks

Sorghum: Historically the main crop in CQ, will also need rain in the next few weeks