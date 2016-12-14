Rain on hold, for now

PUDDLE FUN: Lexie having some fun in the puddles at John McLoughlin's property Rainbow about 30kms south of Rolleston.

THE SUN will be shining in Central Queensland this weekend.

In stark contrast to seven days earlier, this weekend will be mostly sunny with only a slight chance of a shower on Sunday.

Weatherzone meteorologist, Kim Westcott said the region will experience a weekend of great weather.

"The maximum for Saturday and Sunday will be between 35 and 36 degrees,” she said.

"There will also be light winds and the humidity isn't looking too bad.”

The news comes after Emerald received 30.2 millimetres last weekend.

"The December average for Emerald is 91 millimetres,” Ms Westcott said.

"So if you think about it, the area received a third of the December rainfall in a few hours.”

The rain also helped to cool the region with temperatures as low as 21 degrees on Sunday morning due to cloud coverage.

And it's not the last of the rain Central Queensland will receive in December.

"Next week, the chance of rain will linger until Wednesday and Thursday,” Ms Westcott said.

"Looking towards the rest of the month, there are also indications of a trough passing through the region bringing rain at the end of December.

"In summary, there will be a few more days of rain, with big patches of clear skies in between.”