Region welcomes in new year with rain

THE region has welcomed the start of the new year and the rain it has brought with it.

Towns throughout the region all had a share of the showers for the first week of the year, with Springsure recording the top rainfall.

Springsure recorded 137mm followed by Moranbah 55mm, Clermont 15mm, Blackwater 9mm and Emerald 5mm.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said Springsure had exceeded its January average rainfall while Moranbah exceeded its December average rainfall, recording 181mm last month.

Mr Sharpe said Emerald can expect clearer skies as the low pressure trough edges north over the weekend.

"The risk of storms and showers will decrease over the weekend though the risk should redevelop mid next week,” he said.

"In terms of mugginess, the amount of moisture in the area will drop and will feel less humid on Saturday and Sunday compared to Friday.

"By Tuesday the humidity should be increasing and the temperatures will also be increasing,” he said.