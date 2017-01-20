Register for Relay for Life 2017

SIGN UP: Lorna Hicks, Debbie Shields, Julie Sandeman and Ashlee Hansen at the Central Highlands Relay for Life 2016.

FOLLOWING a successful 2016 Central Highlands Relay For Life, organisers are urging the community to show their support for locals affected by cancer by registering again this year.

Registrations are now open for Cancer Council Queensland's 2017 Central Highlands Relay For Life, to be held on August 19 and 20 at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Central Highlands Relay For Life Chairperson Lisa Conway encouraged teams to register for the annual event, now in its 14th year.

"Cancer touches every one of us so taking part in Relay is a great way to help raise awareness and funds for a cure,” Ms Conway said.

"It's an amazing event to be a part of and after a successful 2016 event raising nearly $60,000, we hope even more people will show their support in 2017.

"Locals of all ages can register a team and start fundraising to help locals in our community touched by cancer.” Relay For Life is an 18 hour event involving teams participating in a relay-style walk or run overnight.

Community teams take part in inspirational ceremonies, fundraising activities and team challenges to raise money and show their support.

Early bird registrations are $20 per person and end 12 weeks out from the event. Locals can register via relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.