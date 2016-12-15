Reindeer given break in Clermont

SANTA is getting around a bit differently these day, at least in Clermont.

Santa is paying a visit to the town next week, handing out presents and spreading some festive cheer for the Clermont Santa Present Run.

Jane Stevenson organises the run that features Santa delivering presents via horse and cart and also taking locals on a tour around town to view Christmas light displays.

"For the fourth year in a row we have been delivering presents to kids in Clermont by horse and cart,” she said.

"The first year we did the run we used a Shetland pony with Santa and Mrs Claus, since then we have been delivering with a large horse and cart in a parade style fashion with other ponies as well.

"With help from my good friend Tracie Borg, we have gone bigger and better each year, and this year we have Elsa the ice queen and her sister Ana driving their white pony.”

The present delivery is on December 17, 21 and 22 from 5pm each day and, as an added extra for the kids to enjoy, Santa will also be handing out free lolly bags and posing for photos with the kids.

The Christmas lights tour is on December 17, 18, 21 and 22 and is $30 for adults, $20 for teens and $10 for children. Presents must be supplied and tours pre-booked, contact Jane on 0408 253 044 or visit Clermont Santa present run and Christmas light night tours on Facebook.