32°
News

Reindeer given break in Clermont

15th Dec 2016 3:02 PM
TOP TEAM: Jane Stevenson with Santa for the Clermont Santa Present Run.
TOP TEAM: Jane Stevenson with Santa for the Clermont Santa Present Run. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SANTA is getting around a bit differently these day, at least in Clermont.

Santa is paying a visit to the town next week, handing out presents and spreading some festive cheer for the Clermont Santa Present Run.

Jane Stevenson organises the run that features Santa delivering presents via horse and cart and also taking locals on a tour around town to view Christmas light displays.

"For the fourth year in a row we have been delivering presents to kids in Clermont by horse and cart,” she said.

"The first year we did the run we used a Shetland pony with Santa and Mrs Claus, since then we have been delivering with a large horse and cart in a parade style fashion with other ponies as well.

"With help from my good friend Tracie Borg, we have gone bigger and better each year, and this year we have Elsa the ice queen and her sister Ana driving their white pony.”

The present delivery is on December 17, 21 and 22 from 5pm each day and, as an added extra for the kids to enjoy, Santa will also be handing out free lolly bags and posing for photos with the kids.

The Christmas lights tour is on December 17, 18, 21 and 22 and is $30 for adults, $20 for teens and $10 for children. Presents must be supplied and tours pre-booked, contact Jane on 0408 253 044 or visit Clermont Santa present run and Christmas light night tours on Facebook.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Stormy Christmas

Stormy Christmas

It will be a cloud covered Christmas in CQ this year.

A new year with a bang

BRIGHT DISPLAY: A taste of the fireworks display planned for New Year's Eve.

Make Pioneer Park the place you'll be to see in the new year.

Holiday makeover for the Emerald Saleyards

Cr Rolfe and Tim Maguire inspect the work being undertaken at the at the EmeraldSaleyards.

The Emerald Saleyards has had some improvements made.

Missing man thought to be in CQ

Paul Anderson has been reported missing from Middle Ridge.

Missing man from Toowoomba thought to be in Central Queensland

Local Partners

Stormy Christmas

It will be a cloud covered Christmas in CQ this year.

Mayor welcomes funding for Bauhinia to Taroom Road

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes.

Funding announcement welcomed by Central Highlands mayor.

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Beating the heat in the school holidays

Ellie Dyer on the monkey bars at a fun filled playground.

Looking for something to do these school holidays?

Santa is coming to Isaac libraries

CHRISTMAS CRAFT: Join in the special Story Time sessions at Isaac Libraries December 5 to 9 and create your own Christmas craft like Sophia, Evie and Ashley Williams.

Santa is dropping in to the libraries in the Isaac Region.

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

Lisa's tuning up for Christmas Eve carols tradition

TODAY show star swaps shift to host an evening of heart-warming Christmas sounds by candlelight.

COMEDY: City's YouTube star wins thousands of followers

Cheyanne Ferguson is a YouTuber based in Toowoomba.

She does make some money through advertising on the site

Second headliner cancels Bluesfest performance

Barry Gibb.

Bluesfest 2017 takes another blow

Mariah Carey 'doesn't know' Demi Lovato

Mariah Carey "doesn't know" who Demi Lovato is

Amy Schumer buys family's farm back

Amy Schumer has bought her father's farm back

Why did Margot Robbie want Coco Pops at her wedding?

Margot Robbie

Inside Margot Robbie’s wedding: Coco Pops and hay bales

Alan Thicke remembered at lively memorial

AlanThicke was remembered at a memorial service on Sunday

Amazing Highset Family Home With Rumpus - On 760m2 - $319,000

14 Gowdie Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $319,000

This is an absolute MUST SEE Property for those looking for a spacious, immaculately presented family home, or investment opportunity on 760m2 . Low maintenance...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$179,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $179,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

AMPLE OPPORTUNITY and POTENTIAL!

18 Princess Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 1 $219,000

Located close to Callaghan Park Race Course and Berserker State School, this high set 2 bedroom home is PERFECT for the savvy investor or first home buyer!

Immaculate Family Home on 1,768m2

435 Rockonia Road, Lakes Creek 4701

House 3 1 3 $285,000

You will certainly be impressed with this renovated 3 bedroom family home spread over two levels with loads of outdoor living space. The kitchen and bathroom have...

Quality and Exceptional Value In Norman Gardens

5 Zamia Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $415,000

This low maintenance 4 bedroom home represents great value for money in the Norman Gardens area. It has an air conditioned main bedroom with ensuite and walk in...

2,718m2 Vacant Land in Barlows Hill!

Lot 5,6 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large ... $225,000

Looking out over beautiful Farnborough Beach & the Keppels is this large vacant home-site! Features include: • Approx. 1,061m2 building envelope • Underground...

Serious Seller – Stunning home with all the extras!!

14 Lapwing Court, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 3 $499,000

Spacious & very well built this 3 year old property packed with extras is primed for sale. Immaculately maintained & presented residence is in a league of its own.

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

Large Ocean View home-site!

Lot 6,4 Heaslip Street, Barlows Hill 4703

Residential Land This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views ... $225,000

This 2,785m2 allotment is one of 6 home-sites showcasing stunning ocean views of the Keppels! Features include: • Easy street access • Approx. 1,248m2 building...

Investors Alert!

4/30 Queen Street, Yeppoon 4703

Apartment 2 1 1 $239,000

Investors Alert! This ground floor unit enjoys easy access to the carpark and in-ground swimming pool whilst still catching a glimpse of the ocean from the...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Snap up a piece of Central Qld for $15,000

This five bedroom, three bathroom, two-space garage home on a 600m sq block sold on November 23 for $120,000. It was rented for $450/week in 2015, and $750/week in 2013.

First-home buyers and savvy investors take note of this town

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!