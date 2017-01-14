Replacement bridge to be flood proofed

MOTORISTS can look forward to improved safety and flood immunity with work set to begin on the Cherwell Creek Bridge Replacement.

Crews are mobilising today for the $6 million project on the Peak Downs Mine Access Road.

Mayor Anne Baker said the new bridge will be constructed beside the existing structure.

"Motorists driving between Moranbah and Dysart or accessing the surrounding mines won't be impacted during early construction phases,” she said.

"The project will increase the deck height by approximately seven metres to provide a Q100 flood immunity.

"The existing bridge floods regularly in major rain events and closed as recently as July last year.

"A further benefit this project will deliver for motorists is improved traffic flow.

"This is due to the widening of the bridge to 10 meters and increased speed limit of 100km up from 60km.”

Contractors from VEC Civil Engineering are setting up equipment at the site this week, with work to begin within the next two weeks.

"The bridge is expected to be open by the end of August this year,” Mayor Baker said.

"The project is made possible thanks to federal funding received from Round Two of the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal Programme (BRP).

"Council matched the Australian Government funding of $2.75 million and contributed a further $500,000.

"We are proud to begin work on the bridge replacement as promised in the 2016-17 'Connecting Our Communities' Budget.”

Minor speed restrictions will be in place during construction.

Motorists are advised to abide by roadwork signage.

Keep an eye on Council's website for updates on the construction phases of the project.

For more details visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au or call Council's 24/7 Customer Service Centre on 1300 ISAACS (1300 472 227).